Vertice acquires Vendr to build AI-powered procurement intelligence platform

UK AI procurement platform Vertice, today announced its acquisition of US software pricing platform Vendr.



By uniting agentic workflows, AI-powered insights, and expert buying talent, Vertice enables finance and procurement teams in 100+ countries to operate with precision, speed, and impact. Its platform is used to review, analyse and negotiate purchases with greater confidence.

Vertice processes over $75 billion in spend, with a proven track record of delivering 20 per cent+ savings and accelerating procurement cycles by 2x. Vendr provides procurement and finance teams with trusted benchmarks and market insights, while also helping streamline negotiations and drive more informed software purchasing decisions.



The deal creates a large procurement intelligence dataset, as Vertice will integrate Vendr’s software insights with its own. The combined data represents more than $75+ billion in global indirect spend across 32,000 vendors, including real-world pricing and human-to-human interactions from 250,000 negotiated contracts, ranging from software to services.



Customers, including ARM, Brex, Duolingo, Twilio, and Santander, will be able to access the data directly within the Vertice platform. Insights will be surfaced at the point of decision to help finance and procurement teams evaluate vendors, manage renewals, and plan negotiations.

Roy Tuvey, Founder and CEO of Vertice, said:

“Vertice and Vendr have shared a vision for AI in procurement: to build purpose-designed AI agents trained on real-world data and tailored to specific procurement use cases.



By bringing these teams together, we can accelerate everything - from the breadth of agents we can build, to the commercial impact we deliver for customers. We are setting a new benchmark for what procurement teams should expect from AI procurement platforms."

According to Ryan Neu, CEO of Vendr:

“Vendr was founded on a simple observation: buyers were making million-dollar purchasing decisions with only a fraction of the information available to the vendor across the table. We spent years closing that gap, building the data, tooling, and negotiation expertise to rebalance that dynamic.