Gradient Labs raises fresh $13M

An AI startup that has developed AI agents to help financial businesses eliminate repetitive tasks across customer operations has raised a fresh $13m in funding, doubling its Series A raise to $26m, it said today.

Founded by executives from Monzo, Gradient Labs has developed a suite of AI agents to automate operations across areas like customer service and processes such as lending, disputes, and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks.

The $13m Series A extension was led by new investors Octopus Ventures and CommerzVentures with follow-on backing from Redpoint Ventures and Exceptional Capital. It follows Gradient Labs' Series A $13m raise in April last year, led by Redpoint Ventures. Gradient Labs has raised around $30m in total.

London-headquartered Gradient Labs said it will use the funding for its US expansion plans and on strategy and tech improvements. The startup currently works with US and European fintechs. Gradient Labs says its AI agents learn company-specific products and processes, enabling them to handle complex customer inquiries reliably and safely.

It says it’s one of the few companies in financial services running voice AI in production at scale, saying that it handles hundreds of thousands of customer calls monthly across its lending deployments alone.

Dimitri Masin, co-founder and CEO at Gradient Labs, said: “What we’re building is the agent layer that financial services need to run their customer operations autonomously.

“It has to work the way they do, connect to the systems they have already built, and handle the long-running work that has stayed manual until now.”

On the reason for the extended Series A, Masin said: "We have met amazing investors who wanted to accelerate our journey before the next full round and get in early."