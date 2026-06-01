Return Helper raises $4M Series A to turn cross-border ecommerce returns into profit with AI

Return Helper, a tech-first provider of cross-border ecommerce returns solutions, has closed a $4 million Series A funding.

The round brings together a mix of strategic and financial backers with deep expertise in commerce and logistics. New investors Cathay Venture, MLC Ventures (CVC of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation), and Jun Yue Investment Co. Ltd join returning investor, Colopl Next. MLC Ventures is excited to support Return Helper’s continued global expansion as the company builds critical infrastructure for the future of cross-border reverse logistics.

Return Helper is a tech-first startup providing global cross-border e-commerce returns solutions. Its mission is to solve cross-border returns challenges and turn e-commerce losses into profit.

Return Helper builds all of its products in-house, including a SaaS returns management platform — incorporating its Shopify Portal and Buyer Portal — for merchants and marketplaces; a proprietary warehouse management system with mobile applications for warehouse operations; and FlexForward, its forward logistics service covering cross-border shipping and warehouse fulfilment.

According to Roy Wan, CEO of Return Helper:

"The biggest leak in cross-border ecommerce happens after the return is initiated. We’re using AI to bridge those gaps by measuring, systemising, and fixing the chain where it usually breaks.”

The company operates more than 20 overseas warehouses, partners with over 30 logistics and carrier providers, and supports e-commerce marketplaces and platforms including Shopify, Amazon, TikTok, and eBay. The company has offices in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

A milestone year: 60 per cent+ growth and profitability in 2025

The Series A follows a breakthrough year. Return Helper recorded over 60 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in 2025 and reached profitability in the second half of the year. The turnaround was driven by the strategic deployment of AI across the company's operations, which materially improved efficiency, shortened processing times, and raised service quality for merchants and marketplaces.

AI has become the cornerstone of how Return Helper manages cross-border returns at scale across its network of more than 20 overseas warehouses.

Building on that momentum, the company is channelling fresh investment into three growth pillars: international market expansion, with a focus on Europe and other high-growth regions; next-generation AI capabilities, including specialised AI agents for returns operations; and recommerce, helping merchants recapture value from returned inventory and convert e-commerce losses into profit.

Europe emerging as a core growth engine

Return Helper continues to show consecutive momentum in Europe, with regional revenue compounding sharply year over year.

Following a foundational 2024, EU revenue grew 215 per cent in 2025, surpassing internal targets. That trajectory has carried into 2026: first-quarter performance puts the company on pace for a projected 230 per cent full-year increase over 2025, marking another year of triple-digit growth on an already elevated base.

Growth is being driven by a rapidly expanding network of nearly 100 European merchant partners who rely on Return Helper to manage their cross-border returns.

The pace of adoption mirrors a broader shift across the region, as more brands turn to Return Helper to transform international reverse logistics from a cost centre into a competitive advantage.

The capital will be deployed to expand into new international markets, deepen the company's investment in AI agents, and scale its recommerce capabilities — transforming returned merchandise from a cost burden into a recoverable revenue stream for merchants and marketplaces worldwide.



