Entravel Group acquires Moca Traveltech to expand across Spanish-speaking travel markets

Traveltech company Entravel Group has acquired Moca Traveltech Group, a Barcelona-based B2B travel startup. The deal accelerates Entravel Group’s expansion into Spanish-speaking markets, where much of the existing infrastructure still relies on decades-old technology.

Launched in January 2025, Moca Traveltech Group connects underserved markets with hotel inventory through senior industry relationships and direct contracting expertise.

Led by travel veteran Alex Pedret, formerly Global Director of B2B Hotel Distribution at Trip.com Group, the company has built over 100 API integrations in under two years. Its Spanish-language, regionally focused model gives the company direct access to hotel partners and travel buyers across Spain and Latin America.



"This is exactly the kind of acquisition we look for," said Mathias Lundo Nielsen, founder and CEO of Entravel Group.

"Alex brings hard-to-replicate market expertise, contracts that take years to build, and deep relationships in markets we couldn't meaningfully reach before.



We bring the technology to finally let him serve the clients he already has. Together, we're building a more capable, more localised distribution platform for Spanish-speaking countries."



For Entravel Group, the acquisition addresses a key barrier to growth in Spanish-speaking markets: access. Moca brings a network of buyer relationships and direct hotel contracts that, by nature, cannot be replicated quickly. For them, the limiting factor was its dependence on third-party technology.

Entravel Group’s infrastructure is designed to handle high query volumes and deliver the precision required by large-scale distribution clients — capabilities that were previously out of reach. With Entravel Group’s platform, Moca Traveltech Group will now be able to serve these clients at scale.

AI-driven automation, including intelligent room mapping that reduces duplicate listings and content inconsistencies, will further strengthen the combined offering across both supply and distribution.

“Joining Entravel Group gives us the technology and operational scale to unlock our next phase of growth,” said Alex Pedret, CEO of Moca Traveltech Group.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into building direct contracts and strong industry relationships. With Entravel’s infrastructure and AI systems behind us, we can take those partnerships global and deliver a significantly stronger product to both hotel partners and buyers.

We’re targeting a 10x increase in direct hotel contracting and sales in the months ahead.”



Following the acquisition, Moca Traveltech Group will rebrand as MocatravelX and operate as the fourth division of Entravel Group, alongside Entravel, Ratestellar, and a division currently in stealth mode. Pedret will continue to lead the business as CEO and spearhead the planned expansion across the broader Latin American region.

Lead image: Magnific.