Archestra.AI raises $10M to unlock next-gen agentic use case

A startup whose tech allows enterprises to connect sensitive data to AI agents has raised $10m in a seed funding round, led by Harry Stebbings’ 20VC, a new investor in the startup.

The funding round in London-based Archestra.AI also includes investment from Visible Ventures and Tenacity Capital. Angels investing in the round include Olivier Pomel, CEO and co-founder of Datadog, and Kieran Flanagan, CMO, Hubspot.

Archestra.AI, which was founded in 2025 by Grafana Labs, the open-source analytics and visualisation web application, alumni, has raised a total of $13.5m to date.

Currently, enterprises are deploying AI agents for basic tasks, amid concern about agents touching sensitive data and talking to people outside the enterprise, due to concerns agents could hallucinate and go rogue.

Archestra.AI is an open-source platform aiming to remedy this, with its tech enabling enterprises to connect sensitive data to AI agents securely, it says.

Matvey Kukuy, CEO and founder, said: “We address this problem. We bring guardrails so employees can spin agents inside them.

“Archestra.AI lets agents do more. It lets agents work with legal data, with HR data, to talk to counterparts from outside the enterprise and make sure no sensitive data will be leaked.”

Kukuy said that Fortune 500 companies don’t feel comfortable relying on LLM companies like Anthropic and OpenAI solely to ensure AI agents are scaled safely across different business verticals, with concerns about vendor lock-in.

He said: “Enterprises are looking for solutions, especially solutions engaging their data and managing their agents which will be independent.”

The seven-strong team has already bagged four Fortune 500 company clients, the CEO said.

The startup will use the funding to expand its GTM (Go-to-Market) and engineering teams and look to speed up enterprise deployments.