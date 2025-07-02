Fuel Ventures backs Eventwise with £525K to modernise event budgeting

End-to-end event budgeting platform Eventwise has raised £525,000 led by Fuel Ventures.

Eventwise empowers teams to manage complex budgets via an all-in-one intuitive platform which reduces administrative overhead, improves forecasting accuracy, and gives businesses a clear view of spend from start to finish.

According to Chris Cater, founder and CEO of Eventwise, the company has “seen huge momentum over the past 12 months.

“This investment allows us to push even further, improving our tech, deepening customer relationships, and building the operational backbone to scale with confidence. We’re excited to have Fuel Ventures continuing with us on this path.”

Mark Pearson, Founder of Fuel Ventures, said:

“Eventwise is transforming a core part of the events industry - one that’s long been plagued by spreadsheets and inefficiencies. The platform Chris and his team have built offers a smarter, more scalable way to manage event spend. We’re thrilled to back them again as they double down on product and prepare for their next phase of growth.”

This latest funding will support Eventwise’s continued growth across three strategic areas: enhancing its platform through new tech development, strengthening customer success functions to support its growing user base, and expanding operational capabilities as the company accelerates into new markets.