Glyde raises £450,000 to disrupt the FX market

London-based Glyde, the currency platform that empowers individuals and businesses to send, receive and convert money on their own terms, has secured £450,000 in pre-seed funding. The investment will be used to grow Glyde's engineering team, accelerate product development, and expand adoption across the UK and internationally.

Founded by brothers Ellis and Nathan Taylor, Glyde is setting a new standard for cross-border money movement.

Glyde enables users to send and receive over 50 currencies, converting them at rates they select rather than ones dictated by providers. With full visibility and flexibility, users can improve profit margins, streamline cash flow, and reduce administrative effort.

Ellis Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder of Glyde, said:

Foreign exchange has long been a black box. It is often complicated, expensive, and controlled by brokers or platforms that offer little transparency. We started Glyde to give users more control. Whether you are a freelancer billing in euros, a business paying overseas suppliers, or someone managing income across borders, you deserve a faster, clearer and more cost-effective solution. This funding gives us the momentum to deliver exactly that, at scale.

As part of its mission to bring greater clarity to currency exchange, Glyde has also launched an FX calculator that doesn’t require any personal information and instantly shows users the true cost of using traditional providers, as well as any hidden fees.

The first step with transparency is showing people what they're really paying their FX providers. Our calculator exposes the hidden fees and helps users make better decisions,

Ellis Taylor added.

The round was led by Fuel Ventures.

Mark Pearson, Managing Partner at Fuel Ventures, believes Glyde solves a major challenge in today’s global, modern economy:

Ellis and Nathan have created a product that hands real control back to users. From digital nomads and ecommerce sellers to growing businesses, Glyde offers a compelling alternative to outdated FX systems. We are excited to support them in bringing more clarity and competition to this space.

The investment will support the launch of new features, customer growth, and preparations for global expansion.