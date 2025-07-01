Arthos raises €625K and launches Mozart AI

Next-gen music AI startup Arthos has raised €625,000 in pre-seed funding and unveiled its first product, Mozart AI, a revolutionary AI-powered Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) designed to accelerate and amplify human creativity. The round was backed by EWOR, New Renaissance Ventures, Stefan Glaenzer (Founder of last.fm, early backer of Monzo), Atlantis Ventures, and serial entrepreneur Felix Jahn.

Arthos (a blend of art and ethos) is focused on building AI tools that enhance human creativity by embedding the artist’s style, identity, and intention into every AI action. The company is committed to ethical AI use, never training on artist data, and never generating complete songs.

Their product, Mozart AI, is an intelligent DAW that understands natural language through text and voice, and converts user instructions to high-quality musical output. It uses the artist's authentic style and voice to provide suggestions, iterations, and extensions for melodies, chords, drums, vocals, mixing and more.

Unlike other generative music tools, Mozart AI doesn’t replace the artist - it co-creates with them. Users retain full control over note-level precision and can guide the AI to help complete the technical parts of production, allowing them to focus on what matters most: creative expression.

Sundar Arvind, CEO and Co-Founder of Arthos, said:

We’re building the next era of music creation software, where the role of the musician is creative insight and direction, while the AI Co-Producer handles all technical details. Mozart AI was created to unlock creativity at the speed of inspiration, where every idea becomes a professional-grade song in minutes.

It’s estimated that as much as 85 per cent of all music goes unfinished. With Mozart AI, Arthos aims to change that - empowering artists, producers, and engineers to bring more music into the world, faster and with more joy.

Currently in private beta, Mozart AI launches publicly on July 16, 2025, with a growing waitlist of early adopters shaping the product.