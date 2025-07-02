Balthazar raises €1.8M to build OS for deeptech R&D labs

Balthazar, the AI-enabled platform reinventing how deep tech labs run research and development, announces a total of €1.8 million in funding to date. The latest €1.2 million round is led by CapitalT, with participation from the global early-stage VC Antler.

The total includes earlier support from Antler and a mix of Dutch innovation funders.

Despite over €250 billion spent annually to develop the next generation of hardware, from semiconductors and photonics to energy storage and carbon capture, device development still relies on fragmented systems and manual coordination.

Balthazar addresses a key gap in deeptech R&D with a new category of solutions: a real-time, intelligent workspace that integrates every step of the R&D workflow.

AI and automation are changing how research gets done, but lab tooling hasn’t kept up. Balthazar launches at a time when scalable, reproducible R&D becomes not just more important, but finally achievable.

Dejan Davidovikj, founder and CEO of Balthazar, shared:

Deep tech labs are pushing the limits of science and engineering — yet still rely on tools never meant for today’s complexity. Teams run incredibly complex experiments with no shared source of truth and no system to manage the process. Balthazar gives them structure, automation, and visibility — so they can move faster and make better decisions, backed by data.

R&D engineers can run and monitor experiments directly from their browsers and track the entire process, from design and fabrication to measurement and analysis.

The platform connects to local workstations and lab instruments, organising all prototype data in one place. Users can leverage and extend their existing code base and integrate it into their workflows.

Built on modern web technologies and a scalable cloud architecture, it enables faster iteration, seamless collaboration, and reproducible results at scale.

Eva de Mol, Founding Partner at CapitalT, commented:

Balthazar solves a foundational challenge for deep tech teams: turning research chaos into coordinated progress. The team deeply understands the day-to-day problems of modern R&D labs and builds exactly the kind of infrastructure needed to enable faster and more reproducible technological breakthroughs. We’re thrilled to support them from the beginning.

The funding will support product development, the advancement of AI capabilities, and team expansion.

Lead image: Baltazar’s founding team (left to right): Dejan Davidovikj and Konstantin Mertsalov | Photo: Uncredited