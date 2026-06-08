Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: Over €2.3B invested in the tech ecosystem in the first week of June

Last week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 21 minutes ago
European tech weekly recap: Over €2.3B invested in the tech ecosystem in the first week of June
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Last week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were analytics (€862.2 million), quantum (€415.7 million), and travel (€258.1 million). At the country level, 🇧🇪 Belgium took first place (€859.7 billion), followed by 🇬🇧 the UK (€624.9 million) and 🇪🇸 Spain (€471.4 million).

❗ Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

  • BELGIUM: Kpler receives $1B+ strategic growth equity investment from Sixth Street
  • UK: Oxford Quantum Circuits lands “coming-of-age” £260M funding round
  • SPAIN: Perk secures a €258M credit line to accelerate the global growth of its AI-native platform
  • SPAIN: Factorial raises $150M Series D at $2.5B valuation to expand across Europe
  • FRANCE: Quobly raises €115M Series A to commercialise silicon quantum computing
  • SPAIN: Ona Therapeutics raises $86.6M in Series B funding
  • UK: Wordsmith secures over £52M to bring legal work back in-house
  • FRANCE: Innovafeed secures €51M to scale sustainable insect-based ingredients for animal and plant nutrition
  • UK: IMU Biosciences raises £40M to change disease diagnosis
  • SWEDEN: Endra raises $50M in Series A funding
  • UK: Semble raises £30M Series C to expand its healthcare management platform
  • UK: Apoha emerges from stealth with $36M to build “Liquid State Intelligence” for molecular behaviour
  • GERMANY: Encosa raises €25M to bring battery storage to German SMEs
  • UK: Fuse Energy secures €25M Series B extension as it plans 32,000 sq ft London HQ
  • UK: Gigaton lands $26M to scale autonomous industrial control
  • UK: Ex-Revolut alums' Tilt raises $26M as Europe searches for its live-commerce challenger
  • NETHERLANDS: Invisix closes €20M seed round to transform chip metrology
  • FRANCE: Innovorder secures €20M to accelerate European growth and AI development
  • UK: Ex-DeepMind researchers raise £14.9M for Airspeed
  • SWITZERLAND: GR3N raises €15.5M Series B to scale PET chemical recycling
  • UK: Lloyds and Nationwide-backed AI fintech Aveni raises £12M
  • UK: Gradient Labs raises fresh $13M
  • POLAND: Ingenix raises €13M in seed extension funding
  • UK: Flok Health lands $12.5M to grow its AI-operated healthcare platform
  • UK: DEScycle secures over €10M in grant funding to scale critical metals recovery platform
  • UK: Archestra.AI raises $10M to unlock next-gen agentic use case
  • GERMANY: Freshflow receives $10M investment
  • GERMANY: Bayshore raises $8M to turn compliance rules into code
  • SWITZERLAND: Cense raises €6.5M in seed funding
  • FRANCE: Backed by Mistral AI founders, NP Company secures €6M pre-seed to advance AI for engineering
  • GERMANY: INXM raises €5.7M to tackle enterprise AI execution challenges
  • HUNGARY: Kodesage raises $6.6M for AI-powered legacy software modernisation
  • FRANCE: Noa raises €5M to create a premium online fitness brand
  • BULGARIA: Paypercut secures €5M to scale cross-border payments in CEE
  • SWEDEN: Oplane raises €4.5M to bring security to AI development teams
  • SPAIN: Flipflow raises €3M to boost its agentic intelligence platform for retail
  • UK: Circular11 secures €2.7M to turn low-grade plastic waste into building materials
  • FRANCE: Upstream raises $3M to launch collaborative AI inbox backed by YC and Xavier Niel
  • UK: AethexAI raises $3M to build voice AI infrastructure for Africa and the Middle East
  • UK: Laverock Therapeutics awarded £2.2M through innovation grants
  • DENMARK: Everyday^ closes €2.5M in a pre-seed round to develop intelligent home infrastructure across Europe
  • SPAIN: Zazume secures €2.5M to grow rental property management business
  • UK: Poindexter Labs raises £2M to improve training data for advanced AI
  • SPAIN: Opereit raises $2.5M to tackle logistics’ trillion-euro problem with AI agents
  • NETHERLANDS: New Dawn Bio raises €2.1M pre-seed round for cultured wood
  • POLAND: Molfar raises €1.5M to bring tactical anti-drone radar systems closer to the frontline
  • UK: Gnosis Health secures £1.1M to accelerate Parkinson’s care
  • SPAIN: Used by Desigual, AWWG and Fútbol Emotion, Spanish AI fashion platform Modelia raises €1.03M
  • SPAIN: DARWIN Biomed boosts its growth with a €1M funding round
  • NETHERLANDS: SolarDew raises €800,000 to scale solar-powered drinking water tech
  • ITALY: Vivilo raises €628,000 pre-seed round for AI-powered event content
  • BELGIUM: Sensie raises €500,000 to bring real-time plant intelligence to greenhouse growers
  • SWEDEN: Schibsted invests €300,000 in sharing economy service Hygglo
  • SWITZERLAND: hephaistos.bio secures €161,000 to advance sustainable chemical manufacturing
  • GERMANY: LVM Insurance is investing an undisclosed sum in travelträger
  • GERMANY: Visionaries Club, Yellow, Plug & Play, Outlier Grove, and others are investing in ContextFab
  • GERMANY: Zelara secures an undisclosed sum investment
  • UKRAINE: Defensetech startup DoD Solution raised pre-seed investment from NETWORK.VC DEFENSE fund
  • GERMANY: Behold Ventures and IBB Ventures, along with several business angels, are investing an undisclosed sum in Honig Games

Exits and M&A activity

  • SPAIN: Entravel Group acquires Moca Traveltech to expand across Spanish-speaking travel markets
  • GERMANY: Berlin-founded Contentful snapped up by Salesforce
  • UK: Vertice acquires Vendr to build AI-powered procurement intelligence platform
  • SPAIN: CommerceClarity acquires Katalogo.ai
  • UK: XFolio AI buys Absolute Payments to unify treasury and payments for UK corporates
  • FRANCE: Ornikar acquires En Voiture Simone to outpace the competition
  • SWEDEN: Eivora is acquired by Allabolag's owner
  • AUSTRIA: Salesforce acquires Contentful
  • SWITZERLAND: SEALSQ acquires majority stake in Wecan Group
  • GERMANY: The Norwegian company UniSea is acquiring the Berlin-based maritime tech company Kaiko Systems
  • FRANCE: Resilio acquires Greenoco and strengthens commitment to sustainable tech
  • SWITZERLAND: Quantum Design completes acquisition of Qnami
  • SPAIN: Barceló acquires 100% of Atrápalo to strengthen its digital business
European tech weekly recap: Over €2.3B invested in the tech ecosystem in the first week of June
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