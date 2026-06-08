European tech weekly recap: Over €2.3B invested in the tech ecosystem in the first week of June

Last week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were analytics (€862.2 million), quantum (€415.7 million), and travel (€258.1 million). At the country level, 🇧🇪 Belgium took first place (€859.7 billion), followed by 🇬🇧 the UK (€624.9 million) and 🇪🇸 Spain (€471.4 million).

❗ Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

BELGIUM: Kpler receives $1B+ strategic growth equity investment from Sixth Street

receives $1B+ strategic growth equity investment from Sixth Street UK: Oxford Quantum Circuits lands “coming-of-age” £260M funding round

lands “coming-of-age” £260M funding round SPAIN: Perk secures a €258M credit line to accelerate the global growth of its AI-native platform

secures a €258M credit line to accelerate the global growth of its AI-native platform SPAIN: Factorial raises $150M Series D at $2.5B valuation to expand across Europe

raises $150M Series D at $2.5B valuation to expand across Europe FRANCE: Quobly raises €115M Series A to commercialise silicon quantum computing

raises €115M Series A to commercialise silicon quantum computing SPAIN: Ona Therapeutics raises $86.6M in Series B funding

raises $86.6M in Series B funding UK: Wordsmith secures over £52M to bring legal work back in-house

secures over £52M to bring legal work back in-house FRANCE: Innovafeed secures €51M to scale sustainable insect-based ingredients for animal and plant nutrition

secures €51M to scale sustainable insect-based ingredients for animal and plant nutrition UK: IMU Biosciences raises £40M to change disease diagnosis

raises £40M to change disease diagnosis SWEDEN: Endra raises $50M in Series A funding

raises $50M in Series A funding UK: Semble raises £30M Series C to expand its healthcare management platform

raises £30M Series C to expand its healthcare management platform UK: Apoha emerges from stealth with $36M to build “Liquid State Intelligence” for molecular behaviour

Apoha emerges from stealth with $36M to build “Liquid State Intelligence” for molecular behaviour GERMANY: Encosa raises €25M to bring battery storage to German SMEs

raises €25M to bring battery storage to German SMEs UK: Fuse Energy secures €25M Series B extension as it plans 32,000 sq ft London HQ

secures €25M Series B extension as it plans 32,000 sq ft London HQ UK: Gigaton lands $26M to scale autonomous industrial control

lands $26M to scale autonomous industrial control UK: Ex-Revolut alums' Tilt raises $26M as Europe searches for its live-commerce challenger

raises $26M as Europe searches for its live-commerce challenger NETHERLANDS: Invisix closes €20M seed round to transform chip metrology

closes €20M seed round to transform chip metrology FRANCE: Innovorder secures €20M to accelerate European growth and AI development

secures €20M to accelerate European growth and AI development UK: Ex-DeepMind researchers raise £14.9M for Airspeed

raise £14.9M for Airspeed SWITZERLAND: GR3N raises €15.5M Series B to scale PET chemical recycling

raises €15.5M Series B to scale PET chemical recycling UK: Lloyds and Nationwide-backed AI fintech Aveni raises £12M

raises £12M UK: Gradient Labs raises fresh $13M

raises fresh $13M POLAND: Ingenix raises €13M in seed extension funding

raises €13M in seed extension funding UK: Flok Health lands $12.5M to grow its AI-operated healthcare platform

lands $12.5M to grow its AI-operated healthcare platform UK: DEScycle secures over €10M in grant funding to scale critical metals recovery platform

secures over €10M in grant funding to scale critical metals recovery platform UK: Archestra.AI raises $10M to unlock next-gen agentic use case

raises $10M to unlock next-gen agentic use case GERMANY: Freshflow receives $10M investment

receives $10M investment GERMANY: Bayshore raises $8M to turn compliance rules into code

raises $8M to turn compliance rules into code SWITZERLAND: Cense raises €6.5M in seed funding

raises €6.5M in seed funding FRANCE: Backed by Mistral AI founders, NP Company secures €6M pre-seed to advance AI for engineering

secures €6M pre-seed to advance AI for engineering GERMANY: INXM raises €5.7M to tackle enterprise AI execution challenges

raises €5.7M to tackle enterprise AI execution challenges HUNGARY: Kodesage raises $6.6M for AI-powered legacy software modernisation

raises $6.6M for AI-powered legacy software modernisation FRANCE: Noa raises €5M to create a premium online fitness brand

raises €5M to create a premium online fitness brand BULGARIA: Paypercut secures €5M to scale cross-border payments in CEE

secures €5M to scale cross-border payments in CEE SWEDEN: Oplane raises €4.5M to bring security to AI development teams

raises €4.5M to bring security to AI development teams SPAIN: Flipflow raises €3M to boost its agentic intelligence platform for retail

raises €3M to boost its agentic intelligence platform for retail UK: Circular11 secures €2.7M to turn low-grade plastic waste into building materials

secures €2.7M to turn low-grade plastic waste into building materials FRANCE: Upstream raises $3M to launch collaborative AI inbox backed by YC and Xavier Niel

raises $3M to launch collaborative AI inbox backed by YC and Xavier Niel UK: AethexAI raises $3M to build voice AI infrastructure for Africa and the Middle East

raises $3M to build voice AI infrastructure for Africa and the Middle East UK: Laverock Therapeutics awarded £2.2M through innovation grants

Laverock Therapeutics awarded £2.2M through innovation grants DENMARK: Everyday^ closes €2.5M in a pre-seed round to develop intelligent home infrastructure across Europe

closes €2.5M in a pre-seed round to develop intelligent home infrastructure across Europe SPAIN: Zazume secures €2.5M to grow rental property management business

secures €2.5M to grow rental property management business UK: Poindexter Labs raises £2M to improve training data for advanced AI

raises £2M to improve training data for advanced AI SPAIN: Opereit raises $2.5M to tackle logistics’ trillion-euro problem with AI agents

raises $2.5M to tackle logistics’ trillion-euro problem with AI agents NETHERLANDS: New Dawn Bio raises €2.1M pre-seed round for cultured wood

raises €2.1M pre-seed round for cultured wood POLAND: Molfar raises €1.5M to bring tactical anti-drone radar systems closer to the frontline

raises €1.5M to bring tactical anti-drone radar systems closer to the frontline UK: Gnosis Health secures £1.1M to accelerate Parkinson’s care

secures £1.1M to accelerate Parkinson’s care SPAIN: Used by Desigual, AWWG and Fútbol Emotion, Spanish AI fashion platform Modelia raises €1.03M

raises €1.03M SPAIN: DARWIN Biomed boosts its growth with a €1M funding round

funding round NETHERLANDS: SolarDew raises €800,000 to scale solar-powered drinking water tech

raises €800,000 to scale solar-powered drinking water tech ITALY: Vivilo raises €628,000 pre-seed round for AI-powered event content

raises €628,000 pre-seed round for AI-powered event content BELGIUM: Sensie raises €500,000 to bring real-time plant intelligence to greenhouse growers

raises €500,000 to bring real-time plant intelligence to greenhouse growers SWEDEN: Schibsted invests €300,000 in sharing economy service Hygglo

invests €300,000 in sharing economy service Hygglo SWITZERLAND: hephaistos.bio secures €161,000 to advance sustainable chemical manufacturing

secures €161,000 to advance sustainable chemical manufacturing GERMANY: LVM Insurance is investing an undisclosed sum in travelträger

investing an undisclosed sum in travelträger GERMANY: Visionaries Club, Yellow, Plug & Play, Outlier Grove, and others are investing in ContextFab

investing in ContextFab GERMANY: Zelara secures an undisclosed sum investment

secures an undisclosed sum investment UKRAINE: Defensetech startup DoD Solution raised pre-seed investment from NETWORK.VC DEFENSE fund

raised pre-seed investment from NETWORK.VC DEFENSE fund GERMANY: Behold Ventures and IBB Ventures, along with several business angels, are investing an undisclosed sum in Honig Games

Exits and M&A activity