Kodesage raises $6.6M for AI-powered legacy software modernisation

Kodesage, a startup developing an on-premise AI platform for legacy software modernisation, has raised $6.6 million in a seed funding round led by VentureFriends. Existing investor Portfolion also participated in the round, alongside angel investors including Christian Szegedy, co-founder of xAI, and German footballer Mario Götze.

Founded in 2024 by Gergely Dombi, Miklos Szurdi and Gyorgy Szilagyi, Kodesage helps enterprises understand, document and modernise complex legacy software systems. Its platform extracts information from source code and documentation to create a continuously updated knowledge layer that enables teams to maintain, migrate and support mission-critical applications with greater efficiency and lower risk.

Kodesage is primarily focused on highly regulated industries, including banking, insurance, energy, transportation, telecommunications and the public sector, where critical business operations often continue to rely on software built decades ago. While these systems remain essential to day-to-day operations, modernising them can be costly and complex, particularly as experienced engineers retire and institutional knowledge becomes harder to access.

The platform is designed to analyse both modern and legacy technology stacks, including Oracle Forms, PL/SQL, COBOL, PowerBuilder and RPG. It automates tasks such as codebase discovery, documentation generation, context-aware code conversion, test creation and AI-assisted production support.

To address data residency and compliance requirements, Kodesage operates entirely within customer-controlled environments, whether on-premise, in a virtual private cloud or in fully air-gapped deployments. This approach allows organisations to use AI-powered tooling while keeping source code, databases and business-critical information within their own infrastructure.

Software modernisation is rarely straightforward, particularly in regulated industries where legacy and modern systems often need to coexist for years. As institutional knowledge gradually disappears, the burden of maintaining these systems continues to grow. Our goal is to help organisations modernise faster, reduce operational complexity and improve support through AI-assisted tooling,

said Gergely Dombi, co-founder and CEO of Kodesage.

The company plans to use the new funding to expand its go-to-market efforts across the US and Europe, while continuing to invest in product development and engineering. Kodesage said its long-term vision is to enable self-healing enterprise applications capable of continuously learning, testing and validating improvements with human oversight.