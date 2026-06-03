Molfar raises €1.5M to bring tactical anti-drone radar systems closer to the frontline

Molfar Defence Technologies, a Polish-Ukrainian defence tech company developing tactical radar systems for the detection of small unmanned aerial systems (UAVs), today announced the close of the first tranche of its €2 million funding round. Front Ventures, a Swedish investment company, has committed €1.5 million as the lead and first institutional investor.



Molfar was founded in 2026 to develop tactical radar systems for early detection, localisation, and tracking of small, low-flying UAVs in complex operational conditions.

The company was created to fill a gap in modern air defence architecture, bringing reliable drone detection to the tactical level where it is needed most.



At the core of Molfar's technology is a proprietary multidimensional structural target representation combined with advanced signal processing algorithms. The system analyses the physical signature of aerial targets, enabling reliable discrimination of drones from other objects in the detection zone.

Built-in filters ensure stable performance across all weather conditions and complex electromagnetic environments.

The architecture incorporates proprietary waveform and operating mode features specifically designed to reduce the radar's probability of detection and localisation by an adversary, making it effective not only as a sensor but as a resilient node within broader air defence networks.



Molfar's systems are available in modular architecture in 90° sector and full 360° configurations, and are designed to function both as standalone radar platforms and as complementary sensors within existing air defence architectures. The company holds several patent applications covering its core radar detection technologies. Molfar was founded by a team with international management experience and deep technical credentials in defence and aerospace sensing.

Prior to founding Molfar, team members contributed to demanding sensing programmes, including quantum gyroscopes and airborne lidar systems.



The company works in close cooperation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and one of Poland's major defence and dual-use equipment suppliers, giving the team direct access to operational feedback and an accelerated path toward testing, validation, and deployment in live environments.



According to Maks Dzherikhov, co-founder and CSO at Molfar Defence Technologies:



“Molfar was created to give defence units earlier visibility against micro drones and small UAVs. We are building tactical radar systems that can be deployed close to the units that need them and scaled across real defence environments."

Jonas Malmgren, CEO, Front Ventures shared:

"We are very happy to join Molfar as the first investor and contribute to the development of a new type of radar system focused on countering the expanding drone threat. Improving visibility and detection of smaller drones will be a very important addition to the new multilayer air defence system that has been created in recent years in Ukraine.



We see very strong potential in the Molfar team and their radar expertise, and we look forward to assisting them with establishing production and moving to larger-scale deployments."

The funding will be used to expand Molfar's engineering team across radar development, signal processing, and systems integration and advance from prototype to field-validated systems cleared for operational deployment.



The company is opening an office in Ukraine to strengthen operational proximity to its primary deployment environment and accelerate cooperation with armed forces already engaged in testing and validation. Field trials are planned in Ukraine and NATO countries.

Lead image: Maks Dzherikhov, Co-founder and CSO. Photo: uncredited.