Legaltech Clio acquires vLex in a $1B deal: a new era in legal intelligence

Legaltech Clio has signed a definitive agreement to acquire vLex, a pioneer in legal intelligence that combines AI with a comprehensive global legal research platform. The transaction is valued at US$1 billion and will be paid in a combination of cash and stock.

Founded in 2008, Clio’s legal operating system is trusted by more than 200,000 legal professionals.

vLex’s research and drafting AI, Vincent, is trusted by thousands of legal teams, including Am Law 100 firms, courts, and law societies worldwide. Renowned for its accuracy and advanced cross-jurisdictional reasoning,

Vincent delivers faster, deeper insights across global matters, powered by vLex’s proprietary global database of more than a billion editorially enriched legal documents — the most comprehensive global legal library in the world. With cutting-edge capabilities like multimodal audio and video analysis, legal theory testing, and customizable firm workflows, Vincent spans high-value use cases across legal work.

Together, these platforms establish a new category of intelligent legal technology at the intersection of the business and practice of law, empowering legal professionals to seamlessly manage, research, and execute legal work within a unified system.

“This is a watershed moment for Clio and the broader legal profession,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio.

“For 17 years, we’ve built the foundational platform that enables law firms to operate at their highest potential. With vLex, we’re building on that foundation with technology that understands the substance of the law. This sets the stage for a future powered by agentic AI, and marks the establishment of a new industry category—one that will empower legal professionals to serve clients with unprecedented insight and precision.”

“This signals the onset of a transformative era in the legal industry, unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Lluís Faus, CEO and Co-Founder of vLex.

This is the most significant acquisition in Clio’s history, both in scale and strategic impact. Beyond strengthening the platform, it accelerates the company’s ability to deliver on its mission of transforming the legal experience for all.

“This acquisition expands the boundaries of what legal technology can achieve,” continued Newton. “It unlocks new levels of intelligence and scale that directly advance our mission. We’re shaping a future where legal services are more insightful, connected, and accessible than ever before.”



The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.











