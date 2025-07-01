Nootropic startup Neutonic surges to $20M valuation with $3.7 raise

Nootropic drinks brand Neutonic has raised $3.7 million in its first funding round, bringing the company's valuation to $20 million just 18 months after launch.

Launched in November 2023, Neutonic was founded by personal trainer James Smith and podcaster Chris Williamson, alongside manager Luke Betts and Genflow CEO Shan Hanif.



As the buying power of sober-curious, health-conscious consumers rises, and cultural momentum builds around topics like biohacking, productivity, and nootropics, Neutonic’s ingredients are designed to optimise mental clarity and performance – without the crash or comedown.

Positioned as a mindful alternative to coffee and energy drinks, stands out in a crowded market by openly highlighting its brain-boosting ingredients such as Cognizin, Rhodiola rosea, and Panax ginseng, alongside the clinical research supporting their efficacy on human participants.



Neutonic has generated $10 million in sales, selling over three million cans of its Productivity Drink since launch, and reaching the #1 position on Amazon in both the energy drink and grocery categories.

Investors include Contrarian Thinking founder Codie Sanchez, SaaS expert Dan Martell, fitness entrepreneur Mike Thurston, Gym King founder Jay Parker, JDI Investment, Kayla Itsines, co-founder of the Sweat app, who built her online presence into a nine-figure business, and Alan Barratt, founder of leading sports nutrition brand Grenade, which was acquired by Mondelez in 2021 for £200 million.

Grenade’s Alan Barratt shared:

“I’ve known Chris and James since 2019, and we’ve always shared a passion for health and fitness, entrepreneurship, and developing great products that consumers can trust."

The team will increase its headcount in 2025 to drive growth, retail and distribution. Neutronic will expand its retail presence across the UK and the US, and appoint regional leads to spearhead bold international launches.

“This investment provides the momentum needed to bring our ambitions for Neutonic to life,” said co-founder James Smith.

“We've had a clear vision from the outset and closing this funding round marks a significant milestone in reaching the next phase of our growth. We’re excited to expand into new markets and strengthen our presence in retail.”

Lead image: Chris Williamson and James Smith, co-founders of Neutonic. Photo: uncredited.