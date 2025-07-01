Defencetech unicorn TEKEVER acquires Cocoon Experience to drive human-centric innovation

Defencetech unicorn TEKEVER has acquired Lisbon design company Cocoon Experience, building on several years of successful user-centric collaboration.

This user-centric approach has long been part of TEKEVER’s DNA and has proven critical in some of its most demanding operations — including frontline missions in Ukraine. In these high-stakes scenarios, placing the user at the centre of the design process has directly improved operational effectiveness, enabling faster decision-making and greater adaptability in complex, real-time environments.

Having already worked closely on groundbreaking civilian and defence projects, the Cocoon team — comprising behavioural scientists, design strategists, and UX specialists — will now operate exclusively within the TEKEVER ecosystem. Their role will be to help scale and accelerate the development of TEKEVER’s rapidly growing product and customer base.

Ricardo Mendes, CEO of TEKEVER, stated:

“Cocoon Experience's entry into the TEKEVER universe confirms our commitment not only to create the most innovative products and technologies, but also to ensure our users remain at the centre of the development process.”

The integration of Cocoon Experience reinforces TEKEVER’s strategic belief that the most powerful technology must also be intuitive, adaptable, and designed around real operational needs. Working directly with TEKEVER’s R&D, Product and Delivery teams, Cocoon’s specialists will continue to play a key role in designing more responsive, transparent, and user-friendly digital ecosystems.

Anabela Fernandes, Managing Partner at Cocoon Experience, commented:

“For years, we've collaborated closely with TEKEVER, sharing a vision for how design can elevate complex technology. This union presents an incredible opportunity to apply our human-centric approach to truly impactful, mission-critical applications, contributing to solutions that enhance safety, security, and operational effectiveness at a global scale.”

As autonomous technologies and AI continue to reshape defence policy across Europe, TEKEVER’s growth is closely aligned with this strategic shift. Recent reviews — including the UK’s most recent Strategic Defence Review and NATO’s Rapid Adoption Action Plan — reinforce the importance of investing in autonomous and uncrewed systems as essential components of future operational capability.

These perspectives are echoed globally, where there is a growing consensus on the need to strengthen technological sovereignty through scalable, AI-driven solutions that enhance situational awareness, resilience, and decision-making in complex environments.