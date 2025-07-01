Zango AI emerges from stealth with $4.8M to revolutionise financial compliance systems with AI agents

London-based Zango, a regulatory compliance solution, has raised $4.8 million to grow its teams and expand its AI-native GRC platform.

Financial services regulations stretch across tens of thousands of pages, creating slow, manual workflows and significant costs for businesses striving to stay compliant.

Zango addresses this challenge by transforming regulatory complexity into a clear list of requirements. Its innovative solution is training regulation-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) to make compliance as intuitive as a simple query.

This simplifies how businesses interact with complex regulations. As a result, companies can launch new products and enter new markets with greater speed and confidence. Compliance shifts from being just a cost centre to becoming a driver of growth.

Ritesh Singhania, Co-founder of Zango, says:

Traditional SaaS stops at KYC and AML, leaving the rest of compliance buried in spreadsheets and manual reviews. Zango changes that. Our regulation-aware AI agents continuously track regulatory updates (horizon scanning), identify compliance gaps in real time, and keep firms audit-ready — no operational drag, no surprises.

Zango’s AI agents not only read and interpret regulations with high accuracy, but they also integrate directly into a company’s daily operations. This turns compliance into a continuous, always-on process, rather than a one-time checklist.

Singhania added:

We don’t sell a platform — we sell a solution. Our AI agents are paired with humans-in-the-loop to ensure 100% accuracy. Peace of mind doesn’t come from a tool; it comes from a result. That’s why we win against consultants — because they don’t just sell software, and neither do we.

The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners. Other participants in the latest round include South Park Commons, Richard Davies, CEO of Allica Bank, Alan Morgan, former head of Financial Services at McKinsey (EMEA), Mark Ransford, Notion Capital, No Label Ventures and Start Ventures.

Anand Datta, Partner at Nexus Venture Partners, thinks that the global regulatory landscape is ripe for disruption, adding:

Ritesh and Shashank, with their firsthand, proven expertise, developed Zango's first-principles approach: uniquely marrying cutting-edge AI with human compliance expertise. Their AI-led solution is already augmenting the compliance team and increasing their efficiency at global financial institutions. We're incredibly excited to be part of their journey.

Zango is actively used by established banks such as Novobanco, the fourth-largest bank in Portugal, and is gaining traction with leading neobanks in the EU and UK, including Monzo and Juni.

Lara Reis, Head of regulatory affairs, Novobanco, said:

We are thrilled with how Zango AI has transformed our compliance processes, saving us hundreds of hours of manual repetitive work and allowing our team to focus on strategic initiatives.

Sabina Ausfelt, Head of Compliance at Juni, said that for horizon scanning, Zango is a game-changer:

The platform’s current and future modules are set to revolutionise the second line of defence work in regulated industries like ours.

The funds raised will be used to expand teams in London and Bengaluru, along with building out the other product modules for an AI-native GRC. Zango will expand into other verticals of financial services as well, outside of banking, to insurance and asset management.

Lead image: Zango co-founders | Photo: Uncredited