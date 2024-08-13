FRVR raises $12.7M for AI-powered game creation

LIsbon-headquarted gaming distribution platform FRVR has raised $12.7 million funding, bringing the company’s funding to over $100 million.

The company was founded by games industry veterans Chris Benjaminsen and Brian Meidell, with the vision of connecting everyone, everywhere to games they’ll love.

It works to develop and scale a creator economy that empowers creators worldwide with the tools to develop and monetise their content.

Over the past five years, FRVR has grown from a two-person passion project to more than 80 employees in six offices around the world

FRVR has reached over 1 billion gameplays across 100+ games, and continues to deliver exceptional experiences and empower creators globally.

"We're thrilled to have secured this funding." said Brian Meidell, Co-Founder of FRVR.

"We've spent the last few years solving mass distribution of games across a myriad of channels – We are now working on making our platform the best possible place to create and distribute games and interact with your players.

Our new AI first game development engine, Forge, helps developers create faster than ever and non-developers to create and distribute games across multiple channels, including mobile, PC, and web.”

This round was led by Iberis Capital, with the participation of Indico Capital Partners, Lince Capital, and returning investors such as Hiro Capital.

João Henriques, Partner at Iberis Capital, shared:

“We're delighted to be part of this funding round and to be investing in FRVR's innovative AI-powered game creation platform, We believe that FRVR.ai's technology has the potential to democratise game development and make it more accessible to a wider range of creators. We're excited to support the team as they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the game creation industry."

According to Stephan de Moraes, Managing General Partner at Indico Capital:

"FRVR’s innovative tool has the potential to disrupt the status quo and provide a new level of speed of creation and distribution for developers and non-developers."

The funding will enable FRVR to develop its AI-powered game creation platform further, focusing on advancing its AI engine for more personalised gaming experiences.

Lead image: FRVR co-founder Brian Meidell. Photo: uncredited.