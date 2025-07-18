TechVision Fund closes Fund II at €50M to support startups in the Rhineland and Euregio Meuse-Rhine regions

TechVision Fund (TVF) has closed Fund II, the fourth generation of venture capital funds managed by the team at TVF Management, raising over €50 million.

The fund invests in the Pre-Seed and Seed stages across various verticals, with a primary focus on teams based in the Rhineland/NRW region, as well as the Euregio Meuse-Rhine (Netherlands/Belgium).

As a partner in the Gateway Factory — recently equipped with millions in funding —TVF actively contributes to the ongoing development and success of the Aachen-Düsseldorf-Cologne startup region.

TVF relies on a strong investor ecosystem. In addition to NRW.BANK and Sparkasse Aachen, as well as other regional savings banks, the fund is supported by numerous entrepreneurial private investors from its network. New investors include Helaba (Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen) and entrepreneurs such as Erich Borsch (Co-Founder of Aixigo), Jürgen and Leo May (JM Holding), Alexander Stoffers (next audit, Co-Founder of Modell Aachen), and Dr Reik Winkel and Dr Christian Augustin (founders of indurad GmbH).

Since 2007, the experienced TVF team has financed and developed over 40 innovative startups in fields such as biotech, software, semiconductors, mechanical engineering, deep and medtech, and new materials.

Since the launch of TVF II in 2023, five startups have already been funded:

membion: Based in Roetgen (near Aachen), membion has developed an innovative technology for wastewater treatment that saves up to 75 per cent of space and over 90 per cent of energy compared to current standards.

Vivalyx: To better preserve organs intended for transplantation, Vivalyx created “Omnisol”—a synthetic blood-like solution. Combined with its proprietary “Flowstore” transport system, it enables the safe transport of organs over much longer distances and timeframes.

Black Semiconductor: This semiconductor startup from Aachen has developed a key technology for connecting microchips using graphene, enabling higher-performance and more energy-efficient data transmission—particularly critical in the context of growing AI-driven computing demands.

IonKraft: A spin-off from RWTH Aachen’s Institute of Plastics Processing (IKV), IonKraft developed a coating process for plastic containers that prevents diffusion, provides chemical resistance, and protects contents. This eliminates the need for multi-layer solutions, replaces PFAS-containing layers, and enables recyclability.

Planted: Helping service companies meet their sustainability goals, Planted offers a SaaS platform for CSRD reporting and ESG monitoring. Through its own climate protection projects (e.g., reforestation), customers can automatically offset emissions.

“We have the staying power to support companies until they’re ready for international investors,” says Dr Ansgar Schleicher, Managing Partner of TechVision Fund.

“With our current setup, we are well positioned to help further DeepTech teams become successful companies. We act not only as financiers but also as entrepreneurial sparring partners and strategists—always at the startups’ side.”

The fund runs until 2035.