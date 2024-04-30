Vivalyx raises €5.4M for new organ preservation liquid

Vivalyx, a biotech company that produces a preservation liquid for optimal organ preservation before transplant, has secured €5.4M Seed round. This money will be used to finance the necessary clinical trials to achieve regulatory clearance and to start commercialization.

Donor organ shortage remains a critical unmet medical need, partially because perfusion at body temperature has been reliant on blood from the donor, in which they are kept. As a result, organs are mostly preserved at lower temperatures which increases risk to them when being transported.

Vivalyx introduces a patented solution to tackle this, in the form of its solution that aims to make perfusion at body temperature scalable. Their liquid Vivalyx Omnisol outperforms the efficacy of the blood-based benchmark in preclinical trials, is fully synthetic – eliminating blood-related concerns – and significantly cuts costs. Vivalyx Omnisol does not only work for perfusion at body-temperature, but is meant for all methods, cold and warm perfusion and static cold storage, with expected beneficial clinical outcomes.

Dr. Andreas Schumacher and Dr. Benedict Doorschodt founded Vivalyx 2022 together with co-founders Prof. Dr. René Tolba, Dr. Christian Bleilevens, Prof. Dr. Malte Brettel and Marius Rosenberg. The product idea is based on decades of research by Doorschodt, Tolba and Bleilevens.

"The financing round brings us a decisive step closer to bringing our products to market. We see great potential in our innovations to revolutionize the organ transplantation industry worldwide. We are pleased to have found investors who share our vision and back our mission," said Dr. Andreas Schumacher, CEO of Vivalyx.

"We look forward to supporting the dedicated team and the outstanding technology together with this great investor consortium in the coming years," says Bernhard Kugel, Managing Director of TVF.