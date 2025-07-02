Proteine Resources secures €9.5M from EIC Accelerator to scale insect-derived functional proteins

Biotech startup Proteine Resources, developing next-generation functional proteins from insects, has secured €9.5 million in blended financing from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

Proteine aims to create functional, high-performance proteins tailored to the needs of animals, with a focus on health, digestibility, and sustainability.

Its proprietary insect bioconversion platform upcycles mushroom stems and mycelium, converting them into premium-grade protein rich in bioavailable taurine and L-arginine. These are critical amino acids for cats and active pets, supporting:

Immune balance

Digestive health

Allergy mitigation

Visible coat and skin improvements.

“We’re not just producing protein — we’re delivering a performance ingredient,” said Konrad Wlodarczyk, founder of Proteine Resources and technology developer.

“It works because it’s built with biology in mind — from the input stream to the metabolic profile.”

Crucially, the product has also demonstrated exceptional palatability, including for sensitive animals like cats, which can be challenging to serve with novel proteins.

Proteine also solves the problem of agricultural waste. In many European countries, mushroom growers spend up to €80,000 per year disposing of residual stems and mycelium — a cost Proteine’s solution transforms into a revenue-generating input. This system:

Eliminates waste management costs

Reduces greenhouse gas emissions and leach risk

Provides local farmers with a stake in circular food innovation.

“We help turn a problem into a profit centre,” said Roszkowski.

“And we do it in a way that’s scalable, measurable, and emissions-neutral.”

Its ingredients are not just replacements — they’re bioactive, digestible. climate-positive and cost-effective upgrades.

Selected from thousands of applicants, Proteine is the one of two Polish startups in the current EIC Accelerator cohort, and just the 9th ever from Poland.

“The EIC Accelerator is where deeptech gets its wings,” said Bartłomiej Roszkowski, co-founder and co-CEO of Proteine — and a YC alumnus himself.



“We’re thrilled to be among the few selected. It’s a powerful validation of what we’ve built — and what’s coming next.”

The funding will allow Proteine to build a 10x scaled pilot facility, launch the world’s first fully autonomous insect protein factory, deploy a modular, low-energy design adaptable to any location with sidestream feedstock and commercialise a 1:1 functional analogue of beef for the premium pet food segment.

By integrating AI-based controls and automation, Proteine reduces operational costs and enables decentralised production — redefining how sustainable proteins can scale.

Proteine is supported by SMOK Ventures, Bitspiration Booster VC, and has participated in EIT Food Accelerator Network (EIT FAN), including the Circular Economy Hub in Helsinki and Labena Ventures Accelerator, focused on scaling biotech and life science ventures in CEE.

“What Proteine has built isn’t just a product — it’s a platform,” said Borys Musielak, managing partner at SMOK Ventures.

“They are transforming one of the biggest environmental challenges in agriculture into a scalable business with real biotech credentials. That’s rare.”

“Biotech that’s both sustainable and commercially aggressive is hard to come by,” added Andrzej Targosz, partner at Bitspiration Booster VC.

“Proteine’s model hits all the right notes — circular, autonomous, and globally relevant. We’re excited to be part of the journey.”

Lead image: Bartłomiej Roszkowski and Konrad Włodarczyk of Proteine. Photo: uncredited.