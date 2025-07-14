European tech weekly recap: €824M in weekly deals and key trends from H1 2025

Last week, we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €824 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 In H1 2025, European tech investment dropped 31 per cent year-over-year to €33.7 billion, though still 17 per cent above H1 2023. The UK led with €8.4 billion, followed by Germany and the Netherlands. Fintech, healthtech, and energy tech were top-funded sectors, indicating sustained interest in innovation. Check out the full report for key data and insights from investors, startups, and ecosystem leaders, offering a comprehensive view of European innovation today and what’s ahead for the second half of 2025.