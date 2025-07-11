Inside European tech in H1 2025, €151M for insurtech unicorn wefox, and digitally ambitious Norway

This week we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €824 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

This week we also released our H1 report for 2025, which includes essential data and critical insights from investors, startups, and ecosystem leaders on the last six months and what’s in store for the rest of the year.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Insurtech unicorn wefox raises €151M after major restructuring, eyes profitability and market growth in these countries

🇩🇪 re:cap expands to UK with €125M credit facility

🇨🇭 NUCLIDIUM raises €84M Series B to advance copper-based cancer therapies

🇫🇷 SiPearl secured €32M in a third tranche and closes €130M Series A

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 NIIT acquires MST Group for €22.37 million to expand managed learning services in Europe

🇫🇮 P2P retail sales platform Bought acquires Netflea to unlock dormant supply from 200,000 users

🇫🇷 Didomi and Sourcepoint join forces to redefine privacy in the age of AI

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇺🇦 Flyer One Ventures launches €50M Fund V to back CEE and Ukrainian startups

🐄 New €700,000 initiative expands climate-neutral tech on dairy farms

🇪🇸 Nzyme closes €160M Fund to transform traditional Spanish businesses

💵 €5M for growth: SECO Fund targets underserved post-revenue businesses

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 The European tech ecosystem: H1 2025 Report

🏆 FERNRIDE becomes first in Europe to earn TÜV SÜD certification for autonomous terminal trucking

✖️Monzo hit with £21M fine after onboarding customers with Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street addresses

🇬🇧 Monzo alumni's Gradient Labs raises $13M to reinvent agentic AI for regulated industries

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Europe fights back in global tech conferences battle

🇫🇮 Why small city Riihimäki is Finland’s emerging gateway for defencetech innovation

🇺🇦 Headway Inc raises Series A to scale personalised lifelong learning worldwide

🤖 “We’re not looking to poach researchers from other labs”, says Anthropic's European boss

🇳🇴 Norway: Sustainable, data-driven, and digitally ambitious

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇹 GetPica closes funding round led by PranaVentures, reaching €5M in total capital raised

🇮🇪 AI wearables startup Movetru closes €1.4M to tackle sports injuries at the root

🇪🇸 ODOS closes €680,000 to drive sustainability in the agri-food sector

🇱🇹 BrachyDOSE raises €554,000 to advance radiation injury prevention in cancer care