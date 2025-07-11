NUCLIDIUM raises €84M Series B to advance copper-based cancer therapies

NUCLIDIUM, a Swiss clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next-generation copper-based radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, has raised €84 million Series B funding.

Leveraging copper isotopes – Copper-61 for diagnostics and Copper-67 for therapeutics – NUCLIDIUM is creating a differentiated platform with the potential to overcome existing limitations in radiotheranostics.

The company’s operations in Switzerland and Germany combine innovative chemistry, deep clinical expertise, and strategic manufacturing capabilities to deliver scalable, accessible, and clinically superior theranostic solutions to patients worldwide.

NUCLIDIUM is committed to expanding the reach and efficacy of radiotheranostics, including addressing critical unmet medical needs in oncology and women’s health.

“NUCLIDIUM is entering the next clinical phases with its lead compounds to diagnose and treat metastatic prostate, neuroendocrine tumours and breast cancer,” said Leila Jaafar, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of NUCLIDIUM.

“Our copper-based radiotheranostics are developed for seamless use in hospital workflows, care delivery and waste management, making these therapies more accessible worldwide. Our groundbreaking next-generation copper theranostic platform also allows us to rapidly develop new targets across a wider range of cancers, particularly those highly relevant to women’s health.”

Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund, Angelini Ventures, Wellington Partners, and Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group) led the round, with participation from DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF), Bayern Kapital, Vives Partners, Eurazeo, NRW.BANK and HighLight Capital, as well as existing investors.

In conjunction with the financing round, Daniel Parera, MD, Partner at Kurma Partners, Regina Hodits, PhD, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures, and Liliana Nordbakk, Partner Life Sciences at Neva SGR, will join NUCLIDIUM’s Board of Directors.

“NUCLIDIUM’s platform stands out in a rapidly evolving field and will change how radiotheranostic care is delivered. This investment reflects our strong conviction in the future of precision medicine and our belief in NUCLIDIUM’s potential to scale as a next-generation company — an ambition shared across a strong European syndicate,” added Daniel Parera, MD, Partner at Kurma Partners, Regina Hodits, PhD, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures, and Liliana Nordbakk, Partner Life Sciences at Neva SGR for all participating investors.

With this financing, NUCLIDIUM will continue expanding its worldwide production and manufacturing network for diagnostics and therapeutics, growing its international team, and strengthening strategic collaborations with hospitals and academic centres, initially across Europe and North America.