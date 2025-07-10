Norway: Sustainable, data-driven, and digitally ambitious

Norway’s tech ecosystem is maturing quietly but confidently. With world-class digital infrastructure, strong public trust, and robust government support, the country is well-positioned to lead in sustainable, data-driven innovation. Cities like Oslo and Trondheim are emerging as vibrant hubs for startups in clean energy, artificial intelligence, and health tech.

Generative AI is reshaping the technological landscape, delivering major productivity gains and new forms of convenience, while also raising complex challenges. Alongside AI, other key technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, 5G, and beyond, blockchain, immersive experiences, and quantum computing are accelerating change across industries.

Amid this wave of innovation, here are 10 Norwegian companies to watch in 2025.