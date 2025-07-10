Norway: Sustainable, data-driven, and digitally ambitious

Norway’s tech ecosystem is maturing quietly but confidently. With world-class digital infrastructure, strong public trust, and robust government support, the
country is well-positioned to lead in sustainable, data-driven innovation. Cities like Oslo and Trondheim are emerging as vibrant hubs for startups in clean energy, artificial intelligence, and health tech.
Generative AI is reshaping the technological landscape, delivering major productivity gains and new forms of convenience, while also raising complex challenges. Alongside AI, other key technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, 5G, and beyond, blockchain, immersive experiences, and quantum computing are accelerating change across industries.
Amid this wave of innovation, here are 10 Norwegian companies to watch in 2025.
1
eSmart Systems
Amount raised in 2024: €30M
eSmart Systems is a Norwegian technology company specialising in AI-powered solutions for the inspection and maintenance of critical energy infrastructure. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide utilities with advanced tools for monitoring and managing their assets.
Their Grid Vision solution offers a data-driven, condition-based approach to infrastructure inspections. By transforming visual inspection data into actionable insights, Grid Vision enables utilities to conduct virtual inspections, create image-based digital inventories, and implement predictive maintenance strategies.
In 2024, the company raised €30 million to enhance the inspection and maintenance of critical energy infrastructure. Driven by innovation and a strong focus on sustainability, eSmart Systems remains at the forefront of transforming the energy sector with its intelligent, AI-powered solutions.
2
Heimdall Power
Amount raised in 2024: €22.9M
Heimdall Power is a Norwegian technology company specialising in digitising and optimising electric power grids through advanced sensor technology and artificial intelligence.
Heimdall Power's solutions enable utilities to implement Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) and Ambient Adjusted Rating (AAR), allowing for increased grid capacity utilisation without the need for costly infrastructure upgrades. This approach not only enhances the efficiency and reliability of power delivery but also supports the integration of renewable energy sources.
The company raised €22.9 million in 2024, in a Series B funding round to scale the production and installation of its Neuron sensors.
3
Red Rover
Amount raised in 2024: €14M
Red Rover Interactive is a VC-backed game development studio founded in 2023. The studio focuses on creating innovative multiplayer experiences that emphasise player agency and social interaction.
The company's debut title, Enginefall, is a multiplayer social sandbox game set aboard colossal trains in a post-apocalyptic world. Players can craft, fight, and strategise their way through various challenges, aiming to take control of the engine and build their own future.
In April 2024, Red Rover Interactive secured over €14 million in a Series A funding round. This funding is aimed at accelerating the development of Enginefall and expanding the studio's team.
4
CardioMech
Amount raised in 2024: $13M
CardioMech is a medical technology company specialising in the development of minimally invasive solutions for treating degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR), a prevalent and potentially fatal heart valve disorder.
CardioMech’s main product is a small medical device that helps fix a leaky heart valve, a condition known as mitral regurgitation. Instead of needing open-heart surgery, doctors can place this device through a thin tube, making the procedure much less invasive.
The company closed a $13 million financing round in early 2024 aimed at advancing the development and validation of its transcatheter mitral chordal repair technology.
5
Findable
Amount raised in 2024: €9M
Findable is a proptech company offering an AI-powered platform that transforms how building documentation is managed. Their solution automates the organisation, categorisation, and retrieval of building documents, enabling property owners, facility managers, and real estate professionals to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and enhance sustainability efforts.
The platform's intelligent search capabilities allow users to query documents using natural language, providing instant answers linked directly to the source files. This functionality reduces the time spent navigating complex folder structures and minimises the risk of overlooking critical compliance information.
In September 2024, Findable secured €9 million in a Series A funding round aimed at expanding the team, enhancing product capabilities, and accelerating growth in the UK market.
6
Muybridge
Amount raised in 2024: €8M
Muybridge is a deep-tech startup that is revolutionising imaging technology by transforming traditional cameras into software-defined platforms.
By utilising arrays of compact, high-resolution sensors combined with proprietary real-time computer vision algorithms, Muybridge enables the creation of virtual cameras that offer dynamic perspectives and movements without mechanical components. This innovative approach allows for seamless, real-time image processing and sensor fusion, providing near-infinite scalability and flexibility in capturing visual content. The technology has significant applications across various industries, including sports broadcasting, surveillance, and enterprise communications, where it facilitates immersive and interactive viewing experiences.
In October 2024, Muybridge secured €8 million in funding, aimed at scaling the company's operations and accelerating the commercialisation of its groundbreaking imaging platform.
7
Iris.ai
Amount raised in 2024: €7.64M
Iris.ai is an AI startup that develops advanced tools to help researchers and organisations make sense of complex scientific literature. Founded in 2015, the company uses natural language processing and machine learning to extract, map, and summarise research data from vast, unstructured sources.
Their platform enables users to conduct AI-powered literature reviews, automate data extraction, and generate insights from scientific papers, reducing time spent on manual reading and boosting research efficiency. Iris.ai's solutions are used by research institutions, corporates, and R&D teams looking to accelerate innovation and decision-making based on scientific knowledge.
Iris.ai raised €7.64 million in 2024 to enhance the platform’s factual accuracy and expand its capabilities, with the aim of streamlining research processes for both corporate and academic users.
8
sensiBel
Amount raised in 2024: €7M
Sensibel is a deep-tech company developing next-generation MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) microphones with exceptional sound fidelity and directional sensing. Spun out of SINTEF, one of Europe’s largest independent research organisations, Sensibel’s patented technology enables compact microphones with higher sensitivity, lower noise, and advanced spatial audio capabilities.
Their ultra-precise sensors are well-suited for use in consumer electronics, hearing aids, industrial monitoring, and immersive audio applications, offering a leap forward in how sound is captured and processed.
Sensibel secured €7 million in 2024 to expand production and invest in scalability.
9
Sonair
Amount raised in 2024: €7M
Sonair is a cleantech startup developing advanced acoustic monitoring systems to detect and analyze industrial emissions in real time. Their technology uses sensitive microphones and AI-driven analysis to “listen” for methane leaks and other gas emissions from oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, without the need for physical sensors placed at the source.
By enabling remote, continuous monitoring, Sonair helps companies detect leaks earlier, reduce emissions, and comply with increasingly strict environmental regulations. The company’s approach supports more efficient maintenance practices and plays a key role in industrial decarbonization efforts.
In 2024, Sonair raised $6.8 million to launch early access to its technology, initially targeting developers of autonomous mobile robots, with plans to expand into broader applications over time.
10
Glint Solar
Amount raised in 2024: $8M
Glint Solar is a climate tech company focused on accelerating the global adoption of solar energy. The company provides a software platform that helps solar developers quickly and accurately identify optimal locations for new solar projects, including land-based and floating solar installations.
Using satellite data, geospatial analysis, and machine learning, Glint Solar streamlines the site selection and feasibility analysis process, reducing what typically takes weeks down to hours. This not only speeds up development but also lowers costs and improves decision-making for energy companies and utilities.
Glint Solar works with clients across more than 25 countries and is part of the wave of technology companies driving decarbonization through smarter, data-driven energy solutions.
In 2024, the company raised $8 million Series A funding to expand into new markets and to improve the overall product offering, serving both existing and new solar developers.
