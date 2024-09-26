Findable raises €9M to automate property sales admin

Findable, an Oslo-based startup that automates building documentation using AI, has raised a €9 million Series A round. The round was led by Point Nine, with participation from KOMPAS VC, Construct Venture and Lake Eight. The funding will support its rapid growth, expand its operations into new markets and grow its team.

Findable automates the sorting and filing of complex documentation, helping building owners, operators, and contractors save time and money. By simplifying access to critical insights, Findable enables more strategic business decisions, such as prioritizing maintenance needs and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Findable offers a solution to the built environment’s carbon footprint, which accounts for over 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions. By providing easy access to accurate documentation, Findable empowers asset managers to minimize environmental impact through better building maintenance and longer building lifespans. It also streamlines applications for environmental certifications, contributing to sustainability goals. Inefficient documentation management is estimated to cost building owners €2 per square meter annually.

The need for improved building documentation has become apparent with new building and sustainability laws being implemented across Europe.

The UK has recently brought the Building Safety Act into effect to improve safety standards of new construction projects, and the EU has recently passed the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive which aims to achieve a decarbonised building stock by 2050. Findable’s platform allows users to mitigate risk and adapt to evolving regulations by providing access to high-quality building documentation.

In 2024, the Findable Team has signed over 60 new clients, processed over 2 million documents, and doubled the headcount. Having launched in the UK earlier this year, the new funding will support Findable’s continued growth internationally and expand its product to create safe and sustainable buildings everywhere.

Fredrik Halmøy Wisløff, CEO at Findable said: “In recent years, we’ve witnessed large-scale building accidents due to inadequate compliance. We are committed to creating a solution that eases the regulatory burden for the property sector and can be implemented proactively to prevent these tragic incidents. With this funding and support from our investors, we will double down on technological developments that will help create safer and more sustainable buildings across Europe.”

Christoph Janz, Managing Partner at Point Nine said: “Findable is transforming how building documentation is managed, bringing much-needed efficiency and compliance to the real estate industry. Findable is an AI-first company with an exceptionally strong technical team that started pre-GPT within this vertical. We’re excited to support their mission to make buildings safer and more sustainable through AI-driven solutions.”

Sebastian Peck, Managing Partner at KOMPAS VC commented: “The changing regulatory landscape means building owners, operators, and contractors are seeking solutions to mitigate risk, simplify due diligence, and aid the built environment’s transition towards net zero. Findable’s technology does just that. Our continued support is a testament to their rapid growth, innovative product, and world-class team. We’re committed to supporting Findable through the next stage of their European expansion.”