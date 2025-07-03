Solarock raises €7M to expand decentralised solar model across France

French solar panel company Solarock has raised €7 million, backed by Pale Blue Dot, Noa, Ring Capital, and Kima Ventures.

Founded by Laure Crémieux, Benjamin Barnathan, and Joseph-Marie Valleix, with a focus on residential and SME solar solutions, Solarock offers a comprehensive turnkey photovoltaic solution that goes beyond simple installation: precise sizing, the selection of durable equipment, integration of storage solutions (already adopted by nearly half of clients), monitoring of production, and guidance on maximising self-consumption.

Solarock has developed a unique operational model based on ultra-local agencies. In less than six months, its first agency became profitable and has already enabled hundreds of households to make significant savings while maximising their energy autonomy.

To scale this model, Solarock is launching its franchise model to structure, professionalise, and simplify a sector that is still too complex for individuals.

This hybrid franchise model blends local and centralised operations: local, autonomous entrepreneurs grounded in their territory who build trust with customers, and an expert central team providing technical tools, administrative support, and rigorously selected products to ensure high-quality standards.

This structure reduces costs and improves the customer experience.

The company prioritises high-performing and durable equipment, such as DualSun panels – a well-known French manufacturer. By partnering with local and innovative suppliers, Solarock provides the best quality-to-price ratio on the market.

According to Laure Crémieux, CEO and co-founder of Solarock:

“We have built a healthy, virtuous, and efficient model that can be replicated in the form of franchises thanks to an expert central team and advanced technological tools. This fundraising will enable us to scale this success nationally. With only 3 per cent per cent of homes equipped for self-consumption, out of more than 13 million compatible homes, the French residential solar market represents a potential of over €200 billion – we have a bright future ahead of us!”

“We are convinced that the future of photovoltaics relies on a winning combination: local and high-quality solutions, rigorous operational excellence, and cutting-edge technological innovations. Solarock embodies this vision perfectly, demonstrating both the rapid profitability of its model and its long-term positive impact,” says Heidi Lindvall, General Partner and Investor at Pale Blue Dot.

The funding will also enable Solarock to enhance its R&D capabilities to design innovative tools, such as advanced monitoring systems and optimised storage solutions, promoting energy autonomy.

The brand is also developing a technological solution for smart control of home electrical equipment and storage, allowing customers to fully optimise their installations.

Lead image: Solarock. Photo: uncredited.



