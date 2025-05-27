Way Data Technologies secures €2.6M for the future of fleet management

Way Data Technologies has raised €2.6 million in Pre-Seed funding to launch Way Platform, bridging a critical technology gap for commercial fleet management.

Way provides a future-ready data platform that prioritises flexibility and ease-of-use, equipping fleet managers with the toolkit to advance key initiatives like electrification planning, emissions reporting, and AI-driven optimisation.

By consolidating multi-source data from fleet vehicles and systems, Way Platform’s intelligence engine unifies data from native vehicle systems and third-party IoT devices into a secure, customer-controlled storage and modelling layer.

This flexible, many-to-many architecture enables seamless integration with existing business systems while ensuring data protection compliance as fleet capabilities evolve.

The launch is particularly timely, arriving just ahead of the EU Data Act, which will be put into force in September.

Way was founded by seasoned technology entrepreneurs: Juho Hyytiäinen, a data and AI veteran from Lucid Motors, Smartly.io, and Varjo; and Oskari Pétas, co-founder of Wolt (acquired by DoorDash for $8 billion). They are joined by early team members Oscar Söderlund, former chief architect at EV unicorn Einride, and Mikko Hagelberg, who brings logistics expertise from Swappie and Combient Foundry.

Pale blue dot led the funding, with participation from 10x Founders, Greens. The startup was also supported by angel investors including:

Laura Modiano (Head of Startups EMEA at OpenAI),

Marianne Vikkula (COO of Wolt, Board Member at Marimekko),

Miki Kuusi (CEO of Wolt), and

Tuomo Riekki (Founder of Zero and Smartly.io).



According to Hampus Jakobsson, Partner at Pale blue dot, logistics is a massive, intricate system that keeps the world running, and it’s under more pressure than ever to evolve.

“When I met Juho and Oskari, I knew this was the perfect team to take on that challenge and drive real change using data and AI.”

As a member of the Open Logistics Foundation, Way Platform is committed to advancing open innovation for the transportation sector.

The team has already released part of its data acquisition stack as an open-source SDK, and is actively contributing to standards development for data access use cases like emissions tracking and LLM data management.

Soon, the platform's intelligence engine will also be accessible via the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing customer AI agents to reason across operations, emissions, and electrification planning. By doing so, fleet managers can answer vital questions – e.g.

“What is the current operating range of my EV?”

“Did this fueling event really happen?”

Which routes should we electrify first?” in real-time, across mixed fleets and vendors.



Lead image: Way Data Technologies. Photo: uncredited.



