Salvia BioElectronics raises $60M to accelerate its migraine therapy launch

Dutch medtech Salvia BioElectronics has closed a $60 million Series B funding round to advance its MySalvia Therapy, a minimally invasive neuromodulation solution aimed at treating chronic migraine.

The oversubscribed round was led by Amsterdam-based Innovation Industries, with participation from Invest-NL, the EIC Fund, and returning backers including Inkef, Panakès Partners, SHS Capital, Dolby Family Ventures, Brabant Development Agency (BOM), and Thuja Capital.

The fresh capital will support completion of the company’s pivotal clinical study, RECLAIM, as well as regulatory filings and commercial launch preparations in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

“With the support of this strong investor syndicate, we are empowered to bring MySalvia Therapy to patients in desperate need of new treatment options,” said Hubert Martens, founder and CEO of Salvia BioElectronics. “Chronic migraine is not ‘just a headache’. It is a debilitating neurological condition that forces people out of their social life, their work, and the life they want to live.”

Founded in Eindhoven, Salvia BioElectronics is developing an implantable neuromodulation device designed to deliver targeted stimulation to nerves involved in migraine, with the aim of reducing the frequency and severity of attacks. The system is composed of two ultra-thin implants positioned under the skin of the forehead and the back of the head, activated by an external wearable device on demand. Its patient-controlled design and low invasiveness could offer a new option for millions of chronic sufferers who have not responded well to conventional therapies.

Migraine is among the top causes of disability worldwide, particularly impacting young women. In Europe and the US alone, the annual economic burden is estimated at $110 billion, driven by lost productivity and healthcare costs. Current treatments often fail to deliver lasting relief, with many patients discontinuing use within a year, a gap Salvia aims to fill.

“Salvia BioElectronics is redefining the migraine therapy landscape with a bold, patient-centered approach that combines cutting-edge neuromodulation with an elegant, minimally invasive design,” said Caaj Greebe, Partner at Innovation Industries. “We are excited to partner with the Salvia team as they advance through their clinical development to deliver a meaningful new therapy.”

Salvia’s approach has also garnered support from regulators: MySalvia Therapy holds FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, expediting its path to market in the United States. The company is currently conducting the RECLAIM clinical trial, a multi-center, double-blind, sham-controlled study in Europe and Australia, with U.S. trials planned next.

Neuromodulation has been gaining ground as a therapeutic modality in chronic pain and neurological disorders, with migraine representing a major untapped market. Salvia joins a wave of medtech innovators pushing beyond pharmacological treatments, an area that includes high-profile players in neurostimulation for cluster headaches and non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation.

“We believe people with migraine deserve the opportunity to reclaim their lives,” Martens added. “With this funding, we are advancing toward regulatory approval and commercialization, with the ultimate goal of reaching millions of people affected by chronic migraine.”