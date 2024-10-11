Deep-tech Muybridge secures €8M to commericalise its imaging platform. The round, led by Swedish VC firm Fairpoint Capital and supported by existing investors RunwayFBU, Idekapita, Vikingstad Invest, and several angels, marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey to revolutionize the camera industry by turning cameras into software.

“We are thrilled to have the support of such experienced investors as we transition from research to productization and commercialization,” said Håkon Espeland, CEO and Co-Founder of Muybridge. “This funding will allow us to bring our technology into several emerging markets together with leading product partners within sports, broadcasting, surveillance and enterprise communication.​

Muybridge has spent the last four years developing groundbreaking real-time computer vision technology, securing several global patents covering both hardware and software innovations. These technological breakthroughs form the foundation of the company’s platform, which enables product partners to build the next-generation products using APIs and SDKs—all ‘powered by Muybridge’.

“Our platform strategy is designed to empower partners across multiple industries, especially where there is a need of real-time data capture with image sensors or other sensors,” said Espeland. With a diverse team of 30 employees representing 11 nationalities, covering primarily R&D, Muybridge has in-house capabilities to play a central in the future of computational photography and sensor-fusion applications.

With this latest round of funding, Muybridge is fully equipped to scale its operations and commercialize its technology. The funds will be used to support our partner-led go-to-market activites, launch products in several markets, and grow the company’s workforce, particularly in marketing, product marketing, sales, and partner success roles.

This news comes as Muybridge prepares to exit stealth-mode and introduce its cutting-edge imaging solutions to the market. The company is currently working on joint projects with market leaders and is entering the productization phase, setting the stage for commercialization.

The backing from Fairpoint Capital, one of the most respected names in the Scandinavian venture capital ecosystem, signals strong conviction in Muybridge’s future. With over 20 years of experience and a track record of successful exits to companies such as Microsoft, Google, Cisco, and Intel, Fairpoint Capital’s leadership in this funding round is an important validation of Muybridge’s vision and potential.

“Muybridge is one of those rare companies that has managed to combine enabling technologies in a way that opens a new paradigm. They have the potential revolutionize both camera technology and the use of cameras in a variety of applications. We are truly excited to join the Muybridge team on this journey.” Filip Petersson, Partner at Fairpoint Capital.

“Combining advanced hardware and software, their platform enables real-time, high-resolution imaging and 3D scene reconstruction, serving a wide range of industries like sports, media, videoconferencing, and others. Led by founders who are pioneers in robotics and camera technology, Muybridge is set to revolutionize these sectors with a proven team and a platform built for scale.” Sagar Chandna, Senior Partner at RunwayFBU.

Founded by Håkon Espeland and Anders Tomren in 2020, Muybridge is on a mission to reinvent the camera through software. By combining deep-tech research and real-time computer vision, the team is creating products that transform how cameras are used across industries, offering unparallelled innovation and potential for disruption.

Muybridge’s platform is based on a multi-camera system, embedding consecutively mounted small high resolution image sensors. This platform allows moving hardware complexity into software, enabling future-proof video and sensor-fusion applications across a wide variety of industries and mission-critical use-cases, delivering industry leading image processing capabilities and real-time virtual camera movements, with near-infinitely extendable coverage deployed on negligible physical footprint.