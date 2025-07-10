The Blue Box raises €3M to advance AI-powered, urine-based breast cancer test

The Blue Box Biomedical Solutions, a medtech startup developing a sector-transforming urine-based breast cancer screening test powered by AI, has secured €3 million in funding to fuel its clinical trial phase and achieve CE marking by the end of 2026.

Breast cancer is the most treatable cancer, yet it remains the leading cause of death by cancer in women, largely because national screening programs miss up to 1 in 3 cases. The problem is even worse for women with dense breasts, who make up 50 per cent of the screening population and for whom mammography is less reliable.

Designed for the gynaecology office to be used for women eligible for checks as part of national screening programs, The Blue Box (TBB) leverages AI to detect breast cancer from a urine sample — no radiation, no pain.

While it’s scientifically proven that breast cancer leaves a trace in urine, it’s not about a single biomarker; it’s a complex pattern of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that subtly shift when cancer is present.

TBB uses a chemical sensor system to extract and capture these VOCs, then feeds the unique signature into a proprietary algorithm trained to recognise the early signals of breast cancer.

This pattern-based approach offers a scalable, non-invasive solution for the millions of women who avoid or lack access to traditional screening methods, closing a critical gap in global early detection, outperforming mammography in sensitivity, so that more breast cancers can be detected earlier.



Unconventional Ventures led the round, which included Fund F, Grow Ventures, and mission-driven investors supporting disruptive startups Hans(wo)man Group and Foss/Krups Family.

The Spanish Association Against Cancer has also participated in this round, serving as a strong validation of both the science behind our technology and the scale of the unmet need we are addressing.

The round also includes several experienced entrepreneurs and founders who have long been mentors to the company and are now investing for the third time — among them Robert Masse and femtech investor Torsten Kolind, the latter of whom continues to serve on the company’s Board of Directors. Other participating business angels include Matt Cooper.

“This milestone allows us to move full speed ahead with our European clinical trials and regulatory roadmap,” said Judit Giró, CEO and co-founder of The Blue Box.

“It also marks an important validation of the years of scientific and technical work behind our solution. Breast cancer is still detected too late for too many women around the world. We are committed to changing that by offering a test that is not only accurate and affordable but also simple enough to be used anywhere. With this funding, we are taking a decisive step toward making non-invasive early detection a new standard of care.”

According to Thea Messel, General Partner at Unconventional Ventures, lead investor and director of The Blue Box’s board of directors, the Firm invested in The Blue Box because “we believe it represents a true paradigm shift in breast cancer detection.”

“We were convinced by the passion and vision of founders Judit Giró Benet and Lidia Navarro. Their relentless dedication to advancing women's health and their clear, strategic roadmap for clinical trials and market entry inspire our utmost confidence. We firmly believe in their ability to execute and scale this transformative technology, ultimately saving lives and improving women's health on a global scale, and are proud to be partnering with them on this impactful mission.”

“We invested in The Blue Box because we are impressed by Judit’s & Lidia’s expertise and the team's commitment and believe their non-invasive, radiation-free breast cancer screening technology has the potential to transform early detection, significantly reducing barriers to access, ultimately improving patient outcomes globally.” shared Carina Roth, Investment Manager at Fund F.

With clinical trials launching soon, the fresh capital will support the manufacturing of medical-grade devices, study recruitment, and technical documentation to meet both CE requirements.

Lead image: The Blue Box. Photo: uncredited.