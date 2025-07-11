The European tech ecosystem: H1 2025 Report

Throughout the year we track various data points across the European tech ecosystem, and the mid-year mark is a great time to review numbers and highlight significant milestones and what the implications might be, as well as identify trends.

Half year data (three year view, €B)

Comparing the same (H1) three-year period, the data shows the trend of shifting investor behaviour: while H1 2023 saw the highest number of deals (2,300+), it brought in the lowest capital at €28.7 billion.

H1 2024 marked a peak in funding at €50.1 billion, despite only a slight increase in deal count. In contrast, H1 2025 reflects a correction; deal numbers held steady at just under 2,000, but total capital dropped by over 30 per cent year-on-year, suggesting a more cautious and selective funding environment.