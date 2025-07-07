Why small city Riihimäki is Finland’s emerging gateway for defencetech innovation

In the quiet town of Riihimäki, 60 kilometres north of Helsinki, a new kind of defence innovation ecosystem is taking shape. Home to half of Finland’s defence industry, Riihimäki is positioning itself as a launchpad for next-generation dual-use technologies through an initiative called the Defence Innovation Network Finland (DEFINE).

I spoke with Teemu Seppälä, Technology and Innovation Director at the City of Riihimäki, and Michael Waksman, CEO of Donut Defence, a recent participant in the DEFINE accelerator program, to learn more.

The City of Riihimäki features a garrison that hosts seven specialist Finnish Defence Force R&D units, focusing on specific areas such as communications research and military medicine.

The region is also home to key industrial players such as SeCo, which was originally spun out from the Finnish Defence Forces in 2006. Following Finland’s accession to NATO, companies like SeCo are now expanding into international markets. It also hosts Sako, Finland’s leading rifle manufacturer, and Patria, the country’s largest defence prime contractor.

Seppälähas been building innovation ecosystems for 20 years in over 40 countries, including 10 years across 16 African countries. Back in Finland, he helped kickstart the startup movement around Aalto University and supported early entrepreneurship societies. But, he asserts, “the DEFINE project has grown faster and gained more recognition than anything I’ve done before.”

How DEFINE gives startups unprecedented access to Finland's military environments

DEFINE is an innovation hub that offers co-working spaces, 3D printing labs, and a generative AI lab. Crucially, it also provides a testing platform, allowing companies to obtain validation from end-users, such as the military.

DEFINE’s efforts include a 3-month startup accelerator focused on scaling defence, security and dual-use innovations. Part of its unique value is the test bed.

Seppälä recalled:

“A Berlin-based team asked if they could fly drones in our city centre. We said yes. Then, they asked if we could supply mines for testing. We managed to source mock mines from our Defence Forces for testing — something that would be almost impossible elsewhere.”

According to Seppälä

“We’re trying to create a space on the 'border' between the Defence Forces and the innovation ecosystem. It’s hard to just walk into a garrison — but our space is open, so people can test and iterate more easily. And ultimately, the procurement might not come directly from the military. It could come from the broader government or through NATO partnerships.”

Donut Defence pushes the limits of military EV efficiency

One of those companies seeking procurement is Donut Defence, a Finnish technology firm focused on electric mobility innovations for the defence industry. It's a spin‑out of Donut Lab and operates under the umbrella of Verge Motorcycles, commercialising modular EV platforms for defence applications.

Donut Lab's flagship offering is the Donut Motor, an in-wheel electric motor that delivers exceptional torque and density, simplifying vehicle design and boosting payload capacity, while reducing weight, cost, and cooling needs.

The Donut Motor, often referred to as the “Donut Wheel”, is a donut‑shaped, in‑wheel direct‑drive electric motor engineered for military and industrial electric vehicles.

Designed to fit within a standard wheel rim, it delivers up to approximately 630 kW of torque while weighing only 40 kg, effectively eliminating the need for conventional power transmission component.

This enables significant reductions in drivetrain complexity, weight, and cost.

The Donut Wheel is offered in a scalable family of sizes, from heavy-duty 21″ automotive motors to compact drone or scooter variants.

According to Waksman, “it works for land vehicles, rotorcraft, boats, robots—even washing machines. (Yes, we’ve had inquiries!)

"It’s stealthy: quieter, with lower heat signatures, and uses fewer rare earth elements. That has obvious military advantages—lower detectability and better supply chain security.”

Donut Defence's initial focus includes land, sea, and air vehicles — such as drones, autonomous systems, and even electric VTOL aircraft.

According to Waksman, Donut Defence aims to address why militaries have been slow to adopt electric vehicles.

The challenges are real: heavy systems, limited payload, short range, lack of modularity, and high cost.

“Building EVs from mismatched components is like forcing Lego bricks from different sets to fit together—it’s inefficient.”

Donut Defence has built a modular EV platform where all components are made in-house and work seamlessly through a unified software layer. This cuts costs dramatically.

According to internal research, “if a manufacturer used all our components, they could reduce development costs by up to 90 per cent.”

The company’s technology is being deployed at Oruga, initially built for hunters but now being explored for military use. It develops tracked vehicles designed for multi-terrain mobility, capable of operating in challenging environments such as snow, sand, mud, and rocky terrain.

Its flagship vehicle is intended for dual-use applications, serving both defence and commercial sectors—including exploration, construction, and disaster response.

The integration of the Donut Motor has allowed Oruga to simplify its powertrain by removing traditional mechanical components.

The in-wheel, direct-drive design offers high torque and improved traction, while reducing maintenance requirements — critical to demanding and unpredictable conditions, making it well-suited for both military and civilian use.

Further, HyperQ Aerospace is developing the RotorHawk, a heavy-lift, remotely piloted rotorcraft designed for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). The aircraft is intended for dual-use applications across defence and commercial sectors, such as supplying remote military locations or supporting logistics in hard-to-reach urban areas.

The RotorHawk incorporates the Donut Motor into its rotor head design, enabling high torque and precise control. This integration supports greater payload capacity and energy efficiency, which are important for operations in demanding or unpredictable environments.

According to Waksman, DEFINE provides access to potential users, partners, and even the chance to do near-real-world testing.

“Also, the community matters. Being a startup in defence is borderline insane — you deal with long cycles, security compliance, and funding gaps. DEFINE provides us with coaching from VCs like Redstone Capital, as well as genuine collaboration with fellow startups to explore integrating our technologies. There’s a real openness and responsiveness here. DEFINE is about making innovation possible and fast.”

DEFINE Batch 3 launches with new wave of dual-use innovators

The DEFINE Accelerator Batch 3 will kick off in August. Its cohorts include:

Alvidiotech

Al­vid­iotech: a Finnish deep tech company developing Kimberlite, a plug-and-play AI vision solution for non-digital environments like second-hand stores, recycling centres, and logistics.

Kimberlite identifies items, generates pricing, and creates digital inventory without apps or IT integration.

Designed for simplicity and scalability, it also has strong dual-use potential for defence, including mobile logistics, asset tracking, and perimeter monitoring.

Delta Technics

Delta Tech­nics: a European defencetech company founded by veterans and engineers that develops advanced, modular robotic weapon systems purpose-built for unmanned platforms.

Manufacturing and R&D in Finland and Ukraine support ongoing integration and field validation phases necessary to progress toward operational deployment.

Eagle Ray Robotics

Eagle Ray Robotics: This Scottish company develops subsea drone systems for applications in maritime defence, energy, and infrastructure monitoring. The company’s submersible platforms are designed for extended underwater operation and can be deployed in groups to support tasks such as surveillance, inspection, and data collection.

The systems incorporate proprietary technologies, including passive stabilisation, acoustic imaging using multiple coordinated units, and autonomous tracking features. These capabilities aim to improve the efficiency and coverage of underwater operations while reducing the need for human intervention.

Lead image: Donut Defence. Photo: uncredited.