GetWhy adds $20M to Series A to accelerate $140B market research overhaul

GetWhy, a Danish company revolutionising consumer insights through generative AI, has raised an additional $20 million in funding. The new investment enables GetWhy to expand its market lead and increase the previously announced Series A round.

Casper Henningsen, co-founder and CEO of GetWhy, shared:

Traditional market research is broken. It's slow, it’s expensive, and, most importantly, it’s disconnected from how modern enterprises build products and connect with their customers. This disconnect gives us a unique opportunity to redefine the entire insights industry. This increased investment from PeakSpan Capital underscores how rapidly the field of consumer research is evolving and gives GetWhy the fuel to accelerate our mission and cement our leadership position globally. We see a clear opportunity to lead the enterprise market and drive AI-fueled transformation for a vast universe of global brands.

The extended Series A round will enable GetWhy to capitalise on its momentum and solidify its position as the global enterprise standard in AI-driven consumer insights – a fast-growing segment which has been assessed to bring in $140 billion in revenue.

The round was led by PeakSpan Capital from its existing investors, PeakSpan Capital and Arbejdernes Landsbank.

Phil Dur, Co-founder and Managing Partner at PeakSpan Capital expressed strong confidence in the future of AI-powered consumer insights, noting their potential to significantly reshape the way both B2C and B2B brands function worldwide. He added:

GetWhy is leading this transformation with their cutting-edge technology and an impressive track record of delivering results for customers of all sizes, especially enterprises. PeakSpan Capital is privileged to be GetWhy’s partner and was energised to expand our investment to enable this world-class team to continue to deliver value for leading brands around the world.

Operating at the intersection of AI and market research, GetWhy leverages proprietary AI models to conduct and analyse qualitative studies for consumer brands at unprecedented speed.

The company has seen explosive growth over the past years through partnerships with leading global enterprise brands, including Heineken, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, Adidas, MARS, eBay and Unilever.

Casper Henningsen, co-founder and CEO of GetWhy, shared:

We have spent the past decade pioneering how Agentic AI and human empathy will shape the future of how enterprises can feel and understand their customers again. AI is not here to replace jobs, but to remove limitations, and that enables our customers to operate at unprecedented speed. They’re producing video interviews faster than surveys, running multiple studies simultaneously across markets, and putting real customer voices at the centre of every decision. This isn’t just incremental change – it's the transformation of an entire industry. And we’re just getting started.

For eBay, the ability to quickly gather and act on consumer feedback has made a significant impact. Christine Moeller, AI Transformation Lead at eBay, commented:

We can provide consumer feedback, watch-outs and red flags within 48 hours. For instance, with GetWhy, we are able to bring the consumer voice into the meeting room in less than three days – something that wouldn’t have been possible before.

As part of its growth strategy, GetWhy will open a US office in 2025 to strengthen its foothold in the world’s largest consumer market. Casper Henningsen, co-founder and CEO of GetWhy, commented on further plans:

It’s crucial for GetWhy to establish a presence in the U.S., and I’m very pleased that we’re now able to open an office there. Some 60% of our revenue comes from the U.S., so this is a natural and necessary step for us to get closer to our current and potential American customers and solidify our position as a market leader driving the industry forward.

Lead image: Casper Henningsen, co-founder and CEO of GetWhy | Photo: Uncredited