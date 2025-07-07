GeniusTravel raises €2M to reinvent budget travel with AI

Netherlands-based traveltech GeniusTravel has raised €2 million funding.

Frustrated by the hassle of comparing countless travel platforms, destinations, and prices, experienced entrepreneur Gennie Freen took matters into his own hands.

Determined to simplify the process of finding and booking affordable trips, he set out to build a one-stop travel app leveraging the power of AI. This led to Genius, the first AI app for complete travel packages for the budget-conscious consumer.

The app allows users to effortlessly create an entire trip, always including flights and accommodation, based on personal preferences and budget. Travellers simply send a message to, or start a chat with, Genius, the AI travel agent, to communicate their travel wishes.

The app then automatically curates a personalised selection of travel packages at the best possible prices. “This feature makes finding the most affordable and suitable trip as easy as asking ChatGPT a question,” Freen explains.

In addition, Genius leverages AI to compile the best daily deals across various price ranges and categories, including short trips under €120 per person (including flights and accommodation), weekend getaways, trips to popular destinations such as party islands, departures within one week, and a daily top 10 deals list.

Following over three years of development and extensive beta testing, the app is now available for free in iOS and Android app stores.

This funding, from investors who wish to stay anonymous, enables the company to roll out the app in the Netherlands this year, with other European markets to follow.