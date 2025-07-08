Didomi and Sourcepoint join forces to redefine privacy in the age of AI

Global data privacy solutions provider Didomi is acquiring Sourcepoint, a data privacy technology company with a strong publisher market share and over 200 global enterprise customers.

Together, Didomi and Sourcepoint aim to become the authority on privacy-respecting data collection, data utilisation, and attribution across all digital platforms and channels.

By aligning server-side innovations that increase return on marketing and ad spend with cutting-edge user consent and preference tools, the combined company will help its publisher and advertiser customers fuel smarter data strategies, resulting in better business outcomes and monetisation opportunities.

Didomi and Sourcepoint also intend to explore how to deliver highly personalised experiences in the context of the AI transformation of their customer and user journeys. Helping businesses better educate consumers on the value exchange around AI will also be a key priority.

“The marketing and advertising landscape continues to evolve with privacy at the forefront and with the growing influence of AI,” explains Romain Gauthier, CEO and Founder of Didomi.

“Didomi and Sourcepoint aim to help customers create the most advanced privacy infrastructure aimed at helping businesses confidently balance user trust, regulatory compliance, and performance outcomes, while helping them seamlessly navigate this new landscape defined by AI and hyper-personalisation.”

Didomi, with this acquisition, is committed to building a unified platform to unlock new opportunities created by the collective innovation of the combined company.

“We are excited to be part of the Didomi team,” said Ben Barokas, co-founder and CEO of Sourcepoint.

“We began our journey in 2015 with the goal to help the world’s most influential brands to turn privacy compliance into a catalyst for better business outcomes. Together, we can have an even bigger impact on how businesses collect, govern, and activate first-party data, while also staying ahead of the curve when it comes to AI or whatever comes next.”

The acquisition of Sourcepoint is backed by Didomi’s new investment partner, Marlin Equity Partners, who recently completed a majority investment in the company to fuel its global expansion, growth strategy, and technology innovation.

The Sourcepoint deal comes on the heels of Didomi’s April acquisition of server-side tracking infrastructure company Addingwell, which will now be part of the service offering for both Didomi and Sourcepoint customers.





