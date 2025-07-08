LumenStream secures £1.2M investment to scale lighting as a service

LumenStream, climatetech company which is revolutionising energy efficiency through its innovative "Lighting as a Service" model, secured £1.2 million in investment.

The funding round was led by a local angel investment syndicate, with significant participation from Co Fund III, managed by Clarendon Fund Managers. Techstart Ventures, the company’s initial first-cheque, lead investor, also played a pivotal role in the round.

This funding will allow LumenStream to scale the deployment of its zero-upfront-cost smart lighting solutions, helping high-energy users to cut CO2 emissions and reduce operating costs. Through its distinctive "Pay as you Save" model, LumenStream enables businesses to adopt energy-efficient lighting with no capital investment, delivering immediate positive cash flow.

Alistair Brown, CEO of LumenStream, shared:

This £1.2m investment marks a pivotal moment for LumenStream. We are incredibly grateful for the continued trust and support from our investors. This funding will accelerate our mission to make energy efficiency the ‘first fuel’ for businesses, expanding our reach and reinforcing Belfast’s position at the forefront of green innovation.

Speaking on behalf of a local angel syndicate, Jonny Barr noted that their investment in LumenStream reflects their strong commitment to supporting a more sustainable future:

LumenStream’s proven model provides a tangible and immediate solution for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve significant energy savings. We are proud to partner with a company driving such critical environmental and economic impact.

Sian McLaughlin, Senior Investment Manager at Clarendon Fund Managers, stated that LumenStream represents the type of innovative, high-growth tech company that are eager to back in Northern Ireland:

Their ‘Lighting as a Service’ model is not only commercially astute but also fundamentally contributes to a greener economy.

The company has secured several high-profile customers, including Siemens, Wickes, Oxfam, and Ryobi, and is currently in the process of expanding its team by hiring for roles in accounting, sales, and technical support.

The investment highlights the rising momentum of Northern Ireland’s green economy and LumenStream’s contribution to providing practical, high-impact solutions for a more sustainable future.