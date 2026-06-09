Merchantee secures €1.8M for European marketplace expansion

Merchantee, a company developing AI-driven marketplace intelligence tools for e-commerce sellers, has raised €1.8 million in funding. The round was led by Reflex Capital, with participation from Czech Founders VC and Lighthouse Ventures.

The company plans to use the funding to accelerate product development, expand support for additional e-commerce marketplaces, and support its growth across Europe. Expansion efforts will initially focus on Poland and Germany, with further launches planned in France, the Netherlands, and Italy.

As e-commerce marketplaces continue to account for an increasing share of online retail sales, merchants are managing growing levels of complexity across multiple platforms. Sellers must continuously adjust pricing, promotions, advertising campaigns, and product visibility while balancing profitability and operational constraints.

According to Merchantee, many businesses still rely on manual processes or disconnected software tools, making it difficult to react quickly to market changes.

Merchantee has developed a platform that combines marketplace monitoring, pricing intelligence, and automated decision-making. The system consolidates catalogue, pricing, and campaign data across supported marketplaces and uses AI to recommend and execute actions such as repricing products, selecting promotional campaigns, and optimising catalogue performance.

The platform operates at the individual product level and can adjust pricing at regular intervals based on market conditions, while adhering to rules defined by the seller. It also helps merchants identify high-performing products, emerging opportunities, and underperforming inventory.

According to founder and CEO Jakub Vraspír, the company is focused on helping sellers manage the growing complexity of marketplace commerce without requiring significant increases in headcount or operational resources.

Scaling marketplace sales requires thousands of decisions across pricing, campaigns, and promotions. Merchantee is designed to automate those decisions and help sellers compete more effectively across multiple marketplaces,

Vraspír said.

The company is already used by hundreds of sellers and digital commerce teams, including brands such as Philips, Lindt, SodaStream, and Vilgain.

Alongside geographic expansion, Merchantee plans to add support for marketplaces including eMag, BOL, and Cdiscount, increasing the number of integrated platforms available to customers.

The company is also developing new capabilities that will allow its AI system to autonomously determine the most effective execution strategy based on merchant objectives, such as choosing between promotional discounts and paid marketplace visibility. Longer term, Merchantee is exploring agent-to-agent commerce models, where AI systems can communicate and execute marketplace strategies with minimal manual intervention.