BrachyDOSE raises €554K to advance radiation injury prevention in cancer care

Medtech startup BrachyDOSE has raised €554,000 to test its radiation measurement technology in a clinical environment.

BrachyDOSE is a patient-centric, data-driven measurement tool that helps doctors prevent up to 100 per cent of treatment-caused injuries in radiotherapy procedures. The solution combines hardware and software.

The hardware comprises a sensor and a scanner used to collect the data, while the software utilises an injury prediction algorithm to provide decision support to doctors. BrachyDOSE saves hospital costs, makes radiotherapy more efficient and helps cancer patients to recover faster.

The company has already collaborated with the National Cancer Centre of Vilnius University Hospital Santaros Clinics and the Oncology Hospital of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences.

“Our approach is based on the belief that knowledge only creates value when it is applied. That’s why we want to share our competences and knowledge – to make the work of hospitals and doctors easier. Our team includes experts in medical device engineering, data analytics, and medical physics. We are joined by medical oncologists who work directly with patients in hospitals. Soon, we will be recruiting a medical device salesperson,” said co-founder and CEO Neringa Šeperienė.

Šeperienė holds degrees in applied physics and medical physics and earned a PhD in materials engineering from Kaunas University of Technology.

The funding round was led by venture capital fund Coinvest Capital, with participation from BSV Ventures and business angel networks LitBAN and EstBAN.

“We are grateful to the venture funds and angel investors who have supported us on our journey. This investment is a major boost that supports the BrachyDOSE team in helping cancer patients avoid the side effects of radiotherapy, while enabling hospitals and doctors to significantly improve the quality of cancer treatment,” said Neringa Šeperienė, founder and CEO of BrachyDOSE.

“Once we obtain CE/MDR certification, we will be able to offer our product to both Lithuanian and international markets.”

“Lithuania is recognised as one of the leading centres for training oncology specialists and scientists. We have modern infrastructure and decades of experience, yet Lithuanian-developed tools and technologies remain limited in this highly dynamic field. BrachyDOSE stands out for its versatility and broad applicability – the technology can be used in any oncology hospital worldwide. This is encouraging news for investors, but more importantly, it may be good news for cancer patients and oncology professionals alike,” said Viktorija Trimbel, Managing Director of Coinvest Capital.

Coinvest Capital contributed €300,000 as the lead investor in this round.

According to Sandra Golbreich, Partner at BSV Ventures, radiotherapy is a cornerstone of cancer treatment, but until now, doctors have had to rely on approximations of dose delivery, which can lead to unwanted side effects for patients.

“BrachyDOSE’s data-driven solution introduces a new level of precision that can significantly reduce these side effects. It’s a breakthrough for both patients and clinicians. As early supporters of BrachyDOSE, we’ve directly seen Neringa and her team’s unique expertise and strong commitment to improving patient outcomes. We are proud to continue supporting them and are excited to co-lead this round to help bring such an innovative solution to hospitals worldwide.”

The investment will support BrachyDOSE in completing the CE and Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification process required to bring its device to market.

CE marking confirms that a product complies with European Union health, safety, and environmental protection standards, while MDR certification ensures adherence to regulations governing the design, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices within the EU.