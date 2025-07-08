New €700,000 initiative expands climate-neutral tech on dairy farms

Carbery’s Farm Zero C project, a research and demonstration initiative focused on creating a blueprint for economically viable and sustainable dairy farming, is expanding its reach with a €700,000 fund to trial next-generation methane-reducing technologies on 10 additional dairy farms in West Cork.

Through a new partnership with Climate KIC, a leading European climate innovation agency, the farms will test innovations such as advanced manure management treatments and satellite-based biodiversity mapping, building on the ongoing research within the Farm Zero C initiative.

A transition centred on farmer wellbeing

Funded by the Systemic Climate Action Collaborative, a pioneering coalition that is advancing climate action and systemic transformation, this flagship initiative is part of the broader Deep Demonstration of sustainable food systems. Launched in 2022 through a partnership between Climate KIC and Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the programme aims to embed climate mitigation and resilience across the Irish land and agri-food sector.

Stewart Gee, Deep Demonstration programme lead at Climate KIC, shared:

Farmers are on the frontlines of the climate transition, but so too are their livelihoods and wellbeing. This initiative focuses not just on emission cuts, but also on social resilience, farmer wellbeing, economic security, and local action. The aim is to create clear, realistic, and long-term action plans for farms of all types to transition, without leaving anyone behind.

Tackling methane through farmer-led solutions

Methane from enteric fermentation and manure management accounts for over two-thirds of Ireland’s agricultural emissions, and almost 20 per cent of the country’s overall greenhouse gas emissions.

Enda Buckley, Director of Sustainability for Carbery, shared:

We’ve seen firsthand through Farm Zero C and through the outcomes of our FutureProof sustainability bonus (where farmers are paid a premium to implement certain sustainability initiatives on their farms), that cutting emissions and maintaining profitability can go hand in hand. This project allows us to bring these practical solutions to more farmers, faster.

The initiative will prioritise ‘ready now’ innovations to reduce methane emissions rapidly while retaining profitability. These technologies will be selected by Carbery and the relevant farmers and will include Glasport Bio’s Slurry Abate system.

John O’Donoghue, one of the farmers participating in this trial, said:

We have been seeing what works on one farm, as part of Farm Zero C. This project is about taking what has been tested on one farm, and bringing it to more of them. We will see then what works practically and what will actually make a difference to the average farmer.

Farmer-focused business models and innovative financing solutions

Carbery’s Farm Zero C and Climate KIC’s Deep Demonstration programmes are also exploring funding models and financial solutions to make methane-reduction technologies more accessible for farmers. As part of this new initiative, the finance innovation group and non-profit Bankers without Boundaries will help identify mechanisms such as carbon payments, green loans, and cooperative incentive schemes.

Meanwhile, Community Arts Network and Metabolic will examine how local community perceptions can support the wider adoption of these technologies.

In the first year, the focus will be on testing technologies, establishing collaboration with the initial 10 farmers, gathering baseline data, and shaping effective financial and storytelling models. In the second year, these insights will be scaled, with a second group of farmers brought on board.