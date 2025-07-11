Berlin’s re:cap expands to UK with €125M credit facility

Berlin-based fintech re:cap has expanded into the UK with the launch of a new €125 million credit facility for onward lending provided by HSBC Innovation Banking and Avellinia Capital.

re:cap operates the tech platform and infrastructure on top of the facility, giving tech companies access to real-time capital planning and flexible funding.

Its Capital OS is designed to help high-growth companies scale without overreliance on equity or the inefficiencies of traditional lending. It combines flexible debt, real-time liquidity management, and capital planning in a single platform. This gives founders and CFOs full control over how capital is raised, deployed, and tracked.

“Over the past four years, our platform has helped hundreds of tech companies in Germany and the Netherlands scale efficiently – with zero defaults and full transparency,” said Paul Becker, CEO and co-founder of re:cap.

“Now we’re bringing that same infrastructure to the UK, supported by more capital than ever, provided by our strong existing and new partners.”

The idea for re:cap was born when co-founders Paul Becker and Jonas Tebbe were consulting a private equity firm on digital due diligence. While prototyping financial tools, they saw an opportunity to integrate capital access with real-time analysis. Out of that insight, re:cap was born. Prior to re:cap, the founders built LIQID, Europe’s leading digital wealth manager.

Since launching in Germany in 2021, re:cap has deployed more than €100 million in financing across Germany and the Netherlands. Testament to the quality of re:cap’s underwriting is the company’s track record with zero defaults which has impressed institutional investors.

Phill Lovett, Head of Structured Finance at HSBC Innovation Banking, said, "It has been a privilege to partner with re:cap since 2022, providing warehouse funding to enable the business to build a high performing loan book underpinned by re:cap’s market leading credit decision-making software.”

Julian Schickel, Founding Partner at Avellinia Capital, commented,

“re:cap is solving a major headache for tech founders. Traditional banks rarely lend to startup and growth tech companies, and venture debt is usually only available for later-stage companies. With re:cap, tech companies can easily and flexibly receive growth capital while benefiting from a powerful real-time analytics platform. We’re pleased to commence our collaboration with re:cap, leveraging an innovative financing structure, as we enter this next phase together.”

Lead image: re:cap. Photo: uncredited.