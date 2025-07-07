European tech weekly recap: Over €3.1B invested into the tech ecosystem in the first week of July

Last week, we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €3.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 In June, European tech companies collectively secured €6.5 billion across 323 deals, an 18 per cent increase compared to May's €5.5 billion across 341 deals. The UK continued to lead the charge, raising €1.8 billion in June, up from €1.4 billion in May. While May’s spotlight was on software, which attracted €1.3 billion, June saw fintech take centre stage, though with a lower total of €957.1 million.