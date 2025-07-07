Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: Over €3.1B invested into the tech ecosystem in the first week of July

Last week, we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €3.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 12 hours ago
European tech weekly recap: Over €3.1B invested into the tech ecosystem in the first week of July
Send email Copy link

Last week, we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €3.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 In June, European tech companies collectively secured €6.5 billion across 323 deals, an 18 per cent increase compared to May's €5.5 billion across 341 deals. The UK continued to lead the charge, raising €1.8 billion in June, up from €1.4 billion in May. While May’s spotlight was on software, which attracted €1.3 billion, June saw fintech take centre stage, though with a lower total of €957.1 million.

Webrazzi Insights Icon
Continue reading this article by becoming a Tech.eu Insider
If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article. If you don't have Insights access yet, you can act now.
Sign in
or
Exclusive offer: 1 year for 100 EUR Get unlimited access to Tech.eu insights, articles, analysis and reports.
Subscribe here
European tech weekly recap: Over €3.1B invested into the tech ecosystem in the first week of July
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.