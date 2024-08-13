BeTriton raises €80,000 through Crowdcube for electric amphibious RV

Latvian mobility startup BeTriton has raised €80,000 from 150 investors through its equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.

The company is developing an electric amphibious RV, BeTriton, which is a combination of an electric bike, camper, and boat.

Check out our interview with Aigars Lauzis, Chief Amphibious Officer and co-founder of BeTriton to learn more about the company.

The vehicle is classified as an electric bicycle for customs but is also a category D boat for inland water.

The vehicle's range is 100+ km overland and 30+ km on water, depending on various conditions. Speed-wise, the vehicle can go 25 km/h overland and up to 8 km/h on water. It is equipped with two electric motor hubs, an electric outboard engine, and 250 watts worth of solar panels.

The boat is designed for freshwater (inland lakes and rivers) only and is not designed to tackle ocean waves. Some of the parts are not made to withstand saline water.

After initial rentals in Latvia and its first sale to Switzerland, BeTriton fundraised to build a rental fleet to expand its Europe network for rental locations.

According to the company, "It's a modest target and a small round, but it means the world to us as we continue developing our products and building new units for rent and sale."

The funds expand production to produce a rental fleet, charging fees to businesses or individuals and selling units to other rental companies.

Lead image: BeTriton. Photo: uncredited.