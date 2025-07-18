General

CityFibre secures €2.6B for UK fibre rollout, tell Brussels why the 28th regime matters, and UK Tech Minister “too cosy” with Big Tech

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 CityFibre secures €2.6B to accelerate UK full fibre rollout and M&A expansion

🇸🇪 Lovable becomes Europe’s latest unicorn, following $200M funding round

🇬🇧 GRIDSERVE secures €115M to accelerate high-power EV charging across UK’s busiest roads

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 European prepaid payments fintech Recharge snapped up by Coda

🇬🇧 Wagestream acquires pension technology provider Zippen

🇩🇪 Altura acquires Tendara to accelerate European expansion in bid management

🇳🇴 Rydoo acquires Semine to power next-gen finance automation across Europe

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Prefequity's growth boosted by £15M investment from British Business Bank

💸 TechVision Fund closes Fund II at €50M to support startups in the Rhineland and Euregio Meuse-Rhine regions

⚠️ The Invisible Tsunami: Deep Science Ventures and Grantham Foundation sound alarm on toxicity crisis

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 UK Tech Minister “too cosy” with Google and Amazon, after increase in meetings

🇪🇺 Antler “doubling down” on Europe as targets “outlier” founders with €500,000 initiative

⚛️ Hamburg Innovation and Devt Bank invests in Universal Quantum–TUHH alliance to advance next-gen quantum systems

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Time to act: tell Brussels why the 28th regime matters

🤖 Geneva sets standards for trust in the age of AI

☀️ From startup to clinical partner: Aisel’s approach to ethical AI in mental health

🇫🇮 Finland's tech ecosystem: Growth, green tech, and global reach

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇳🇱 Whisper raises €1.6M for the next-gen cybersecurity platform

🇺🇦 Teletactica secures $1.5M to scale battlefield-proven, jamming-resistant communications

🇺🇿 TASS Vision raises €1.3M to bring privacy-first analytics to physical retail

🇬🇧 TRIFFT Loyalty raises $550,000 pre-seed to scale its AI-driven emotional loyalty platform

🇬🇧 Inntelo AI secures over £500,000 to boost hospitality tech growth

🇨🇭 AzureCell Therapies secures €154,000 to advance regenerative cell therapy for Parkinson’s patients

🇺🇦 The Fourth Law secures funding for autonomous defencetech robotics

