Inntelo AI secures over £500,000 to boost hospitality tech growth

UK-based hospitality tech company Inntelo AI has raised more than £500,000 in Pre-Seed funding round to fuel its commercial growth.

Inntelo AI has developed a platform for hotels that combines guest and team communication seamlessly, leveraging both conversational and agentic AI to improve the guest experience while delivering real operational efficiencies.

The Inntelo AI Concierge automates guest enquiries via WhatsApp or phone and converts them into coordinated tasks, improving team responsiveness across all departments, including housekeeping, maintenance, food and beverage outlets, spas, and any other services the hotel provides.

Inntelo’s solution is built with deep domain expertise and aims to benefit all key stakeholders – hotel guests, teams, brands, and owners.

Inntelo AI was co-founded by CEO Asif Alidina, who has previously worked for over a decade in hotel housekeeping and facilities management, and shared:

“Hospitality’s AI transformation must be led from within the industry. Too often, hotels have struggled to adopt new technologies because they were developed without real operational insight. We’re incredibly excited about this new era, where the hospitality sector can not only embrace technology earlier than ever before, but also lead the way for the wider real estate and service industries.”

The company has already gained traction with both independent and franchised hotels, including Radisson and Wyndham-branded properties in the UK, UAE, and across Europe, with more hotels currently being onboarded.

“AI can improve guest experiences and create better working environments for hotel teams. That’s the future we’re building toward, and this round gives us the support to move faster and go further.”

Haatch and its partner, British Business Bank, led the round, with participation from Look AI Ventures. The round also included support from several angel investors, including former executives from Trip.com, DocuSign, and others.

It follows an earlier £120,000 investment from Antler at the company's inception.

Fred Soneya, Co-Founder and General Partner at Haatch, added:

“Inntelo AI has all the hallmarks we look for in a high-potential startup – deep sector knowledge, real operational insight, and a product solving a clear pain point in a large, global market. We’re excited to back Asif and the team as they help hotels unlock the power of AI to transform the guest experience and streamline operations at scale.”

According to Angelo Burgarello, Partner at Look AI Ventures, “What immediately stood out to us was Inntelo’s ability to bridge the gap between guest expectations and hotel staff operations, something most solutions address only partially.

“The result is a unified, elevated guest journey and highly efficient hotel staff coordination. We were particularly impressed by the team’s deep domain expertise and the capabilities of their product.”

The Seed funding will help accelerate the company’s commercial growth, expanding sales and marketing while supporting ongoing customer deployments and integration with property management systems.

Lead image: Intello AI. Photo: uncredited.