British Business Bank commits £7M to back five angel syndicates

The British Business Bank has committed £7 million to a new investment platform managed by Haatch, aiming to co-invest alongside five of the UK's emerging angel syndicates. This initiative is part of the Bank's Regional Angels Programme, designed to enhance access to early-stage capital for high-growth startups across the UK.​

These syndicates typically operate with lean structures and limited regulatory infrastructure. They hope to back early-stage businesses across diverse sectors, primarily outside of London.​

Haatch, an early-stage venture capital firm, has been selected to manage the co-investment process. The firm specializes in backing B2B SaaS businesses at pre-seed and seed stages. With a portfolio valued at over £800M, Haatch has invested in over 100 companies globally through its SEIS, EIS, and institutional funds.

The selected cohort comprises five angel syndicates, including two female-led groups. The participating syndicates are:​

HERmesa: A community of over 270 women operators and entrepreneurs turned angel investors, focusing on backing women-led, tech-enabled startups at the pre-seed stage.​

CircleRock Capital: A sector-agnostic platform offering access to leading early-stage investments alongside top global venture capital firms, with a focus on Seed, Series A, and Series B rounds.​

The Games Angels: A collective of seasoned gaming industry professionals dedicated to investing in and supporting startups and companies shaping the future of gaming.​

Sie Ventures: An early-stage investor backing diverse founding teams across the UK and Europe.​

2050 Capital: A deep tech and science investment firm investing in transformative and defensible innovation that impacts large fundamental sectors.​

Fred Soneya, Co-founder and General Partner at Haatch, commented:

“We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with the British Business Bank and have the opportunity to co-invest alongside some of the best emerging angel syndicates in the country. This additional commitment allows us to broaden our reach and support an even more diverse range of founders, driving innovation and growth across multiple sectors.”

Adam Kelly, Managing Director, Funds at British Business Bank, added:

“We’re delighted to continue our work with Haatch in creating this innovative new structure, in order to enable co-investment alongside five of the UK’s promising angel syndicates, including two female-led angel groups. This further commitment of £7 million takes our overall commitment to Haatch to £27 million.”