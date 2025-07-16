Hamburg Innovation and Devt Bank invests in Universal Quantum–TUHH alliance to advance next-gen quantum systems

Universal Quantum Deutschland (UQ) today announced a strategic partnership with the Hamburg University of Technology (TUHH), backed by a multi-million Euro support package from the Hamburg Innovation and Development Bank.

Universal Quantum Deutschland GmbH is a subsidiary of Universal Quantum Ltd., specialising in the development of scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computers utilising a patented modular chip architecture.

Together with TUHH, they will build a next-generation programming interface designed to unlock fault-tolerant quantum computing all the way to the 100,000 physical qubit scale.

The key deliverables include:

Programming interfaces covering algorithm design, error-correction integration and resource profiling.

Developer tools incorporating algorithm design as well as quantum error correction methods.

Benchmarking protocols that enable profiling algorithmic and quantum error-correction level performance in an integrated manner.

According to Prof Sebastian Weidt, CEO and co-founder of Universal Quantum, the company is all about scaling of qubits to unlock the full potential of quantum computing:

“It is crucial that the software stack keeps up with the scaling of our hardware. This partnership marks an important step towards unlocking large-scale quantum advantage for end users. “With our unique hardware-software co-design and world-leading error-correction expertise, we are ready to scale to 100,000+ qubits and deliver transformative applications in areas from drug discovery to climate modelling.”

Since establishing its Hamburg office in 2022, the UQ team has grown rapidly, bringing together world-class expertise in ion trap engineering, quantum control and systems integration. As part of its work with the DLR Quantum Computing Initiative and other major projects, UQ is continuing to expand its German presence with plans to significantly grow its specialist team over the coming years.