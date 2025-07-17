European prepaid payments fintech Recharge snapped up by Coda

European VC-backed prepaid payments fintech Recharge has been snapped up by a Singapore-based firm which specialises in digital content monetisation. Recharge has been acquired by Coda for an undisclosed amount. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Recharge is backed by Prime Ventures and SmartFin.

Coda works with mobile gaming and digital content publishers, including Electronic Arts and Activision. It distributes more than 500 titles through partnerships with more than 300 publishers and also supports webstores for key franchises.

Recharge is a digital voucher and prepaid card fintech which offers vouchers from brands including Apple, Google, Spotify, Xbox, PlayStation, and Netflix.

The companies said the deal “brings together two profitable regional leaders with scaled businesses, complementary strengths, and a shared ambition to lead the future of global digital distribution and monetization”.

The companies said the deal would speed up Coda’s expansion beyond gaming and extend its presence in Europe and build on its direct-to-consumer capabilities.

For Recharge, which employs around 160 staff, the deal brings B2B expertise and access to deeper partnerships with digital content publishers.

The companies said, based on 2024 figures, the combined entity would have processed more than $1.75bn in sales, and served over 200m customers.

Shane Happach, CEO of Coda, said: “This transaction brings together two regional commerce leaders with distinct but highly complementary strengths.

“Recharge adds a powerful direct-to-consumer engine, deep prepaid expertise, and strong brand equity across Europe."

Günther Vogelpoel, CEO of Recharge, said: “Joining forces with Coda gives us the opportunity to take everything we’ve built — from our platform to our partnerships — and extend it globally to truly become the global leader we set out to be.

"With complementary strengths and a shared DNA, this unique combination sets us up to create even more value for the brands, publishers, and customers we serve.”