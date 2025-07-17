Finland's tech ecosystem: Growth, green tech, and global reach

The technology ecosystem of Finland stands as a compelling example of innovation, resilience, and strategic transformation. Long known for its industrial and telecommunications legacy, the country has, in recent years, emerged as a dynamic centre for software development, artificial intelligence, cleantech, and deep technology ventures.

Finland’s strength is reflected in international rankings: the country placed 7th in the 2024 Global Innovation Index, with notable performance in eco-innovation, and continues to attract growing volumes of early-stage investment in AI and frontier technologies.

Today, Finland’s startup landscape is not only diverse but also deeply mission-driven. From cleantech innovators tackling industrial and transport emissions to AI-led advancements in healthcare and education, Finnish companies are asserting their global relevance while remaining grounded in the values of social equity and sustainability.

Here are 10 Finnish tech companies to watch in 2025.