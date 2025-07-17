Finland's tech ecosystem: Growth, green tech, and global reach

The technology ecosystem of Finland stands as a compelling example of innovation, resilience, and strategic transformation. Long known for its industrial and telecommunications legacy, the country has, in recent years, emerged as a dynamic centre for software development, artificial intelligence, cleantech, and deep technology ventures.
Finland’s strength is reflected in international rankings: the country placed 7th in the
2024 Global Innovation Index, with notable performance in eco-innovation, and continues to attract growing volumes of early-stage investment in AI and frontier technologies.
Today, Finland’s startup landscape is not only diverse but also deeply mission-driven. From cleantech innovators tackling industrial and transport emissions to AI-led advancements in healthcare and education, Finnish companies are asserting their global relevance while remaining grounded in the values of social equity and sustainability.
Here are 10 Finnish tech companies to watch in 2025.
1
Hostaway
Amount raised in 2024: $365M
Hostaway is a vacation rental software platform that helps property managers automate and grow their short-term rental businesses.
With robust features including channel management, reservation automation, guest communication tools, and performance analytics, Hostaway streamlines operations across platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, and Vrbo. Known for its flexibility, scalability, and strong integrations, Hostaway supports both small-scale hosts and large property management firms in managing listings, optimising occupancy, and enhancing the guest experience.
In 2024, the company raised $365 million in strategic growth funding to accelerate its expansion plans, enhance product development, and advance its AI initiatives globally.
2
Iceye
Amount raised in 2024: $158M
ICEYE is a space technology company specialising in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imaging.
The company operates one of the world's largest constellations of radar satellites, enabling real-time Earth observation regardless of weather or lighting conditions. ICEYE’s technology provides high-resolution imagery for disaster response, environmental monitoring, insurance, defence, and infrastructure management.
By combining advanced satellite hardware with powerful analytics, ICEYE delivers actionable insights that help organisations detect changes on Earth quickly and accurately.
The company secured $158 million in 2024, which will be used to increase investment in further developing its SAR satellite constellation, its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, and related systems.
3
Onego Bio
Amount raised in 2024: €51.1M
Onego Bio is a food biotech company developing animal-free egg proteins using precision fermentation.
By producing real egg white proteins without chickens, Onego Bio offers a sustainable, ethical, and scalable alternative for food manufacturers. Their flagship product, Bioalbumen, mimics the functional and nutritional properties of traditional egg whites, ideal for baking, cooking, and industrial food applications. The company’s mission is to revolutionise food production by reducing reliance on animal agriculture while maintaining quality and performance.
In 2024, the company raised €51.1 million across two funding rounds to support its go-to-market strategy in the EU, including efforts to obtain regulatory approval from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
4
Enifer
Amount raised in 2024: €48M
Enifer is a biotech startup pioneering sustainable protein production through fungal fermentation.
Enifer’s technology enables circular, low-impact protein manufacturing for use in animal feed, pet food, and eventually human food. With a focus on food security and environmental sustainability, Enifer aims to scale alternative protein solutions for a growing global population.
The company secured €48 million over two funding rounds, which will enable it to start constructing a unique food-grade mycoprotein factory.
5
Bob W
Amount raised in 2024: €40M
Bob W is a tech-driven hospitality company offering a new category of sustainable, design-led serviced apartments that combine the consistency of hotels with the authenticity of short-term rentals.
Operating across major European cities, Bob W uses proprietary technology to deliver a seamless, contactless guest experience, from booking to checkout, while minimising environmental impact. With a focus on local design, smart automation, and eco-conscious operations, Bob W redefines modern travel for both business and leisure guests.
In 2024, the company secured €40 million in Series B funding to support its continued growth and expansion.
6
Aisti
Amount raised in 2024: €29M
Aisti is a cleantech company pioneering sustainable, wood-fibre acoustic products for modern construction. The company manufactures Teno acoustic ceiling tiles using innovative foam-forming technology.
Their production process uses only natural wood fibres and creates 29× more value per ton of fibre than conventional pulp industries.
In 2025, Aisti secured funding of €29 million in a Series A funding round, to build its first commercial factory.
7
Infinited Fiber Company
Amount raised in 2024: €27M
Infinited Fiber Company is a textile tech innovator on a mission to make textile circularity an everyday reality. Using patented technology, Infinited Fiber converts cellulose-rich textile waste into Infinna, a premium-quality, cotton-feel fibre that can be used on its own or blended into fabrics.
Their process avoids virgin resource use, consumes far less water than cotton production, contains no microplastics, and sidesteps harmful chemicals by using urea instead of solvents.
In 2024, the company secured €27 million in a new funding round.
8
Cactos
Amount raised in 2024: €26M
Cactos is a cleantech innovator delivering smart, scalable battery energy storage systems for businesses and public organisations.
Cactos builds complete, modular systems, from indoor to outdoor units, all managed by their cloud-based AI platform Cactos Spine, which optimises charging, discharging, backup power, and grid services in real time.
Their solutions offer six key benefits: load shifting, peak shaving, storing self-generated renewable energy, backup power during outages, avoiding grid upgrades, and earning revenue via ancillary services, making operations more reliable and sustainable.
Cactos raised €26 million in funding in 2024, as part of a larger €70 million investment project, to scale its offerings.
9
Vapaus
Amount raised in 2024: €25M
Vapaus is a company dedicated to promoting emission-free mobility and employee well-being. By partnering with companies and bike shops, Vapaus enables employers to offer flexible lease-based access to city bikes, e-bikes, mountain bikes, and more, complete with cancellation protection, digital administration, insurance, and full sustainability tracking, all managed through a seamless digital platform.
With 1,800+ organisational clients and over 21,000 active cyclists, Vapaus’s service has been rated “Net positive” by independent analysis, placing it among the top 3 per cent of global mobility companies in environmental, social, and governance impact.
In 2024, the company secured €25 million over two rounds to fuel market presence in Finland and expansion across Sweden.
10
Basemark
Amount raised in 2024: €22M
Basemark is a provider of automotive-grade augmented reality and visualisation software.
Its flagship offering, Rocksolid AR, equips OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers with tools, SDKs, and runtimes to create immersive AR experiences, designed for in-vehicle use. The company also offers BATS, a professional test suite for evaluating automotive SoC performance, and Basemark GPU/Web benchmarks for graphics performance testing across platforms.
With a strong focus on real-time 3D graphics and safety, Basemark empowers automakers to enhance driver awareness, safety, and comfort using AR technologies.
In April 2024, Basemark raised a €22 million Series B round to develop its Rocksolid AR platform for automotive HUDs and to expand internationally.
