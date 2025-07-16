Wagestream acquires pension technology provider Zippen

The market leader in workplace finance and wellbeing, Wagestream, has announced the acquisition of pensions technology company Zippen, furthering its mission to enhance financial wellbeing for all workers and reinforcing the growing role of employers as essential providers of financial services in the workplace.

Zippen, founded in 2017, built specialist expertise in defined contribution pensions, with a strong grasp of the UK pensions market, where an estimated £31.1 billion in pension assets remains unclaimed.

Its addition to the Wagestream Group is particularly significant, as Wagestream’s research shows low- and middle-income workers are hit hardest, holding twice as many unclaimed pension pots compared to the average UK worker.

The acquisition reflects a major shift in the employee-employer relationship, with financial services moving from traditional banks into the workplace. Support has expanded from basic debt helplines to salary-linked services, high-interest savings, affordable loans, and flexible pay.

Peter Briffett, CEO & co-founder of Wagestream, comments:

We are in the midst of an evolution in the way financial support is provided to workers. Thousands of employers are realising that holistic financial wellbeing - from today’s pay to long-term planning - isn’t just a perk, but a driver of engagement, loyalty and productivity. With Zippen joining the Wagestream Group, we are strengthening our expertise and furthering our mission to help people take control of their financial lives.

Zippen’s co-founders, Stuart Feast and Ellie Tembras, will join the Wagestream Group.

Stuart Feast, co-founder of Zippen, adds:

We are so excited to be joining the Wagestream team. We have spent the last eight years building deep knowledge of the pensions ecosystem and we look forward to sharing that with a mission-led business that already reaches millions of workers globally.

The acquisition supports Wagestream’s wider strategy to create the most comprehensive workplace finance and wellbeing platform.

With UK pensions evolving, Wagestream is uniquely positioned to tackle workers’ long-term financial challenges by leveraging payroll integrations, strong employer partnerships, and proprietary employee data.

Lead image: Wagestream | Photo: Uncredited