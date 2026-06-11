Enera raises $2M to improve the EV charging experience

Enera, an AI-powered driver experience platform for electric vehicle charging, has raised $2 million in funding. The round was led by Lakehouse Ventures, marking the firm's first investment outside the US, with participation from Divergent Capital, Masia and a group of angel investors, including several founders from across the mobility and technology ecosystem.

As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, charging reliability remains a key challenge for both drivers and operators. While charge point operators often report high charger uptime, a significant proportion of charging sessions still fail, creating a disconnect between network performance metrics and the real-world experience of drivers.

According to the company, one of the reasons for this gap is the industry's limited visibility into the causes of failed charging sessions. Customer support is frequently handled through outsourced call centres, making it difficult for operators to capture and analyse the information needed to identify recurring issues and improve service quality.

To address this, Enera has developed a platform that combines driver support interactions, telemetry data and backend system logs into a single operational view. Its AI-powered Control Room helps operators understand why charging sessions fail and identify where the customer experience is breaking down.

The platform also enables operators to deploy AI support agents that can assist drivers, troubleshoot issues, monitor charging networks and proactively intervene before problems escalate.

Operators can't see where their experience is breaking down, and users carry the cost. We are building the AI recovery layer for that entire category of infrastructure,

says Nicholas Marquardt, co-founder and CEO of Enera.

The company believes that improving the visibility of charging failures and automating support workflows can help operators increase charging success rates while providing drivers with faster and more effective assistance.

Enera will use the funding to accelerate pilots already underway with leading UK charge point operators and support its expansion across Europe. The company also plans to further develop its AI platform and expand its capabilities across driver support, network monitoring and operational insights.